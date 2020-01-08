New breast pump is pain-free, quiet and worn discreetly in a bra
‘Femtech’ – technology relating to women’s health – is all rage the 53rd annual CES consumer electronics trade show held in Las Vegas this week.
One of this year’s most popular products is a breast pump from French femtech leader Willow.
It fits discreetly in a bra and it’s dead quiet.
Willow claims its new, high-tech device pumps more milk than conventional ones or anything it has ever produced.
The pump is comfortable, pain-free and mimics the way babies nurse.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Bryan Turner, a Data Analyst at World Wide Worx.
A lot of woman experience pain when using breast pumps… because it’s not how a baby nurses… They claim it pumps up to 20% more milk…Bryan Turner, Data Analyst - World Wide Worx
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:25].
