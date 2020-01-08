Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES

The 53rd annual CES consumer electronics trade show is held in Las Vegas this week with femtech - technology relating to women’s health – hogging the limelight.

Last year there was much controversy surrounding sexual health brand Lora DiCarlo that won an innovation award in the robotics category for its “Osé” sex toy.

CES, however, rescinded the award shortly after presenting it, despite not withdrawing the awards won by male sexual devices.

This year, however, CES is welcoming all sexual products whether focused on men or women.

Left to right: the Baci, Osé, and Onda. (Image credit: Lora DiCarlo)

After being banned last year, the company returned to CES with two new sex toys, the “Onda” and “Baci”.

Both won CES innovation awards.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Bryan Turner, a Data Analyst at World Wide Worx.

This subsection has exploded! With artificial intelligence, one can track pleasure… Bryan Turner, Data Analyst - World Wide Worx

