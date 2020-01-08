Streaming issues? Report here
Check your debit orders!

8 January 2020 8:10 PM
by
Tags:
Debt
debit orders
banks
consumer corner
wendy kknowler
Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.

It's January so check every cent you need to pay.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, asks people to check that every single debit order is one they actually authorised.

Two cases came to me recently that prove why one needs to go into the numbers itself. One complained that he's been paying Vitality for 18 years without ever using any of the benefits. Nobody at Discovery pointed out to him that he never used the benefits. The debit order notifications are always just DiscPrem. He did not realise that the Vitality premiums were included in it.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

The bottom line is if you are a Discovery member just check that you're not paying Vitality membership that you never use.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

The second case was - he was a client of a telecom provider. He was not getting invoices. He found out he was paying for three ADSl connections that were discarded many years ago.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Picture: Pixabay.com

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Check your debit orders!


