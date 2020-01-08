These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation

Entrepreneurs Zizipho Ntobongwana and Bianca Hansen are the duo behind Sheba Feminine Hygiene, a range of sanitary products that's less harmful on women's bodies and the planet.

Sheba Feminine Hygiene produces 100% organic cotton and biodegradable tampons, day pads, night pads and pantyliners.

Ntobongwana founded the brand in 2017 after realising that menstruators know very little about what goes into their sanitary products.

She discovered that most generic sanitary products carry harmful toxins, such as rayon and dioxin, that can be absorbed through the vagina.

On top of that, many of them contain plastics and non-organic cotton.

These products that are so intimate have no ingredient labels... That's where Sheba started. Zizipho Ntobongwana, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

We're putting fragranced products into our intimate parts. Why is that okay? Zizipho Ntobongwana, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

The continued stigma around menstrual cycles has hindered the consumer's ability to interrogate sanitary products more carefully, Ntobongwana explains.

She says Sheba Feminine is determined to remove the shame around periods and the female anatomy and create more awareness so that women can be empowered to make informed choices.

The fact that there is shame attached to the product means that we aren't asking the questions. Zizipho Ntobongwana, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

In addition to being less harmful on the body, Sheba Feminine products are safer for the environment, Hansen adds.

The products are biodegradable and the packaging is made from recycled cardboard.

As consumers, the most toxic that we are putting into landfills that stays there is sanitary products. Bianca Hansen, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

Hansen says her vision for Sheba Feminine is to become an educator in female hygiene and smash taboos around menstruation.

I think together, we are really going to make this Africa's top female sanitation brand. Bianca Hanse, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

Sheba also runs an initiative called Pay For A Pal's Pads. In the programme, customers donate money towards sanitary products for those who cannot afford them.

To purchase the products and learn more about them, visit the Sheba Feminine website.

Listen to the engaging discussion on The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:

Image: Sheba Feminine Hygiene on Instagram