How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation

8 January 2020 3:50 PM
by
Menstruation
Women
Menstrual periods
Sanitary pads
Sheba Feminine
feminine hygiene
tampons
pantyliners
evergreen content
A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods.

Entrepreneurs Zizipho Ntobongwana and Bianca Hansen are the duo behind Sheba Feminine Hygiene, a range of sanitary products that's less harmful on women's bodies and the planet.

Sheba Feminine Hygiene produces 100% organic cotton and biodegradable tampons, day pads, night pads and pantyliners.

Ntobongwana founded the brand in 2017 after realising that menstruators know very little about what goes into their sanitary products.

She discovered that most generic sanitary products carry harmful toxins, such as rayon and dioxin, that can be absorbed through the vagina.

On top of that, many of them contain plastics and non-organic cotton.

These products that are so intimate have no ingredient labels... That's where Sheba started.

Zizipho Ntobongwana, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

We're putting fragranced products into our intimate parts. Why is that okay?

Zizipho Ntobongwana, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

The continued stigma around menstrual cycles has hindered the consumer's ability to interrogate sanitary products more carefully, Ntobongwana explains.

She says Sheba Feminine is determined to remove the shame around periods and the female anatomy and create more awareness so that women can be empowered to make informed choices.

The fact that there is shame attached to the product means that we aren't asking the questions.

Zizipho Ntobongwana, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

In addition to being less harmful on the body, Sheba Feminine products are safer for the environment, Hansen adds.

The products are biodegradable and the packaging is made from recycled cardboard.

As consumers, the most toxic that we are putting into landfills that stays there is sanitary products.

Bianca Hansen, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

Hansen says her vision for Sheba Feminine is to become an educator in female hygiene and smash taboos around menstruation.

I think together, we are really going to make this Africa's top female sanitation brand.

Bianca Hanse, Co-founder - Sheba Feminine

Sheba also runs an initiative called Pay For A Pal's Pads. In the programme, customers donate money towards sanitary products for those who cannot afford them.

To purchase the products and learn more about them, visit the Sheba Feminine website.

Listen to the engaging discussion on The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:

Image: Sheba Feminine Hygiene on Instagram

