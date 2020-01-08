Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate?
The matric results made big news this week.
The question is - how can those without the certificate best prepare for the workspace?
And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available?
Anish Shivdasani is CEO and co-founder of Giraffe, a mobile technology start-up that helps businesses recruit medium-skilled workers.
He shares his impressions of the national matric results.
My initial impression is that the pass rate is the best in decades and on the surface that looks like good news. The corporate world won't even look at you if you don't have a matric. But the question is, does the improvement in pass rate mean an improvement in education?Anish Shivdasani, CEO and co-founder - Giraffe
Corporates typically employ 60% plus of the work force in SA. But on paper you need to have your matric. However, you have to have basic skills, basic numeracy, literacy, good communication skills - you have to be able to talk properly. We still have a lot of scope for improvement here.Anish Shivdasani, CEO and co-founder - Giraffe
There are lots of jobs available that enable people - young people who have just graduated - to get their foot in the door. What we see is a huge demand for sales people, selling insurance, selling fibre, sim cards. Those roles do not necessarily mean you need a matric. But they're commission-only roles. I'd encourage job seekers to not be fussy. Beggars can't be choosers. Get your foot in the door, get experience and then move up the career ladderAnish Shivdasani, CEO and co-founder - Giraffe
If you haven't got a matric certificate it rules out working for a corporate. However, we see lots of jobs that are in high demand that do not necessarily require a matric. Small businesses are less fussy than corporates. Applying at a small business is an option. There are also things like drivers- motorcycle drivers, truck drivers - of course it requires you to get a different licence. Also artisans- welders, mechanics. And then hair and beauty...nail technicians. If you don't have a matric don't stress too much but be aware of what the kind of jobs you can do are.Anish Shivdasani, CEO and co-founder - Giraffe
If you're tech-savvy you can also use Giraffe. Giraffe is a mobile platform to help you find jobs for free.Anish Shivdasani, CEO and co-founder - Giraffe
This article first appeared on 702 : Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate?
