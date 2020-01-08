Global markets are just calming down after President Donald Trump's action in Iran.

The Money show looks at what stocks may reach new heights in 2020.

Taking a look at the past decade it's clearly been a year for tech stock, particularly in the US and even locally.

Trump did not suggest that there was going to be any more action except sanctions. I think the markets are responding very positively to it - I think from now on markets will pick up from where we are, and US markets can reach new heights as we talk. David Shapiro Deputy Chairman - Sasfin Securities

If you go back ten years ago - when you look at the US markets - Apple 1.3 trillion dollars, Microsoft 1,2 trillion dollars, Amazon... if you look at those shares a decade ago they weren't anywhere close to being the top companies in the US. If you look at technology it's been an extremely rewarding decade. David Shapiro Deputy Chairman - Sasfin Securities

We're not the only economy that's lagged. It's been the US and their technology that's led the way - and if you look at the US it's going to continue. David Shapiro Deputy Chairman - Sasfin Securities

LIsten to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Markets then and now - it's the era of tech stock