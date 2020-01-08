Markets then and now - it's the era of tech stock
Global markets are just calming down after President Donald Trump's action in Iran.
The Money show looks at what stocks may reach new heights in 2020.
Taking a look at the past decade it's clearly been a year for tech stock, particularly in the US and even locally.
Trump did not suggest that there was going to be any more action except sanctions. I think the markets are responding very positively to it - I think from now on markets will pick up from where we are, and US markets can reach new heights as we talk.David Shapiro Deputy Chairman - Sasfin Securities
If you go back ten years ago - when you look at the US markets - Apple 1.3 trillion dollars, Microsoft 1,2 trillion dollars, Amazon... if you look at those shares a decade ago they weren't anywhere close to being the top companies in the US. If you look at technology it's been an extremely rewarding decade.David Shapiro Deputy Chairman - Sasfin Securities
We're not the only economy that's lagged. It's been the US and their technology that's led the way - and if you look at the US it's going to continue.David Shapiro Deputy Chairman - Sasfin Securities
This article first appeared on 702 : Markets then and now - it's the era of tech stock
