Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist

There aren’t too many new cars available for less than R175 000.

Pippa Hudson asked motoring journalist Ciro De Siena what he believes is the most reliable, safe and economical budget car in South Africa.

His answer was unequivocal – it’s the Hyundai Atos.

Image credit: www.hyundai.co.za

If you’re going to buy new… the new Hyundai Atos impressed me… it’s a really good offering for the price. They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai…” Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Alternatively, says De Siena, you could try a somewhat larger, second-hand car.

If you’re going to go second-hand… My Suzuki Ciaz - which I run as an Uber car - has done over 205 000 kilometres in two years. The only thing that has broken is the front window motor! That’s it! I’m so impressed because maintenance on Uber vehicles can be ruinously expensive… The Suzuki Swift is not much more than the Atos, and it’s quite a lot more car… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Kia Rio, Hyundai i20, VW Polo Vivo, Ford Fiesta… any of those options will be pretty decent [as second-hand buys]. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 16:38].