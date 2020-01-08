SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans
The class of 2019’s most outstanding performer, Madelein Dippenaar, says she never expected to receive top honours.
Dippenaar hails from the Northern Cape but she was enrolled at Paarl Gimnasium High School in the Western Cape.
The whizzkid says it's been very touching to receive all the praise and compliments for being the country’s brightest matric pupil of 2019.
Dippenaar obtained distinctions for all her subjects. What were they, you may ask?
- Afrikaans Home Langauge
- English Home Langauge
- Mathematics
- Engineering Graphics and Design (EGD)
- Life Sciences
- Physical Sciences
- Visual Art
- German Second Additional Langauge
- Life Orientation
I got nine distinctions out of nine subjects.Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019
It was difficult to choose subjects and even what I want to study because I have so many interests.Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019
She plans to study towards a BSc in molecular biology and biotechnology at the University of Stellenbosch this year.
I would like to go into medical research, but I still don't know if my true passion lies with plants or working with humans. That's a distinction I hope to make this year.Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019
No matter what she pursues, Dipenaar says her only goal is to be passionate about it.
That's the main thing I want to accomplish in my life, I want to be passionate about what I'm doing.Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019
The overall 2019 NSC Top Learner: MADELEIN DIPPENAAR from PAARL GIMNASIUM HIGH SCHOOL in the Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/V5gV8lhdqI— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 7, 2020
Listen to the top pupil on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
