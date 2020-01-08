Streaming issues? Report here
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans

8 January 2020 4:58 PM
by
18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations.

The class of 2019’s most outstanding performer, Madelein Dippenaar, says she never expected to receive top honours.

Dippenaar hails from the Northern Cape but she was enrolled at Paarl Gimnasium High School in the Western Cape.

Top matric achiever scores 8 distinctions, despite cancer diagnosis

The whizzkid says it's been very touching to receive all the praise and compliments for being the country’s brightest matric pupil of 2019.

Dippenaar obtained distinctions for all her subjects. What were they, you may ask?

  • Afrikaans Home Langauge
  • English Home Langauge
  • Mathematics
  • Engineering Graphics and Design (EGD)
  • Life Sciences
  • Physical Sciences
  • Visual Art
  • German Second Additional Langauge
  • Life Orientation

I got nine distinctions out of nine subjects.

Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019 

It was difficult to choose subjects and even what I want to study because I have so many interests.

Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019 

She plans to study towards a BSc in molecular biology and biotechnology at the University of Stellenbosch this year.

I would like to go into medical research, but I still don't know if my true passion lies with plants or working with humans. That's a distinction I hope to make this year.

Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019 

No matter what she pursues, Dipenaar says her only goal is to be passionate about it.

That's the main thing I want to accomplish in my life, I want to be passionate about what I'm doing.

Madeleine Dipenaar, Top NSC matric student 2019 

Listen to the top pupil on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Share this:
