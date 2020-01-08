Learning is a lifelong requirement now

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
How close are South African-Iranian relations?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ebrahim Deen, Senior Researcher of the Afro-Middle East Centre
Tomorrow at 06:55
Right of Reply: Cape Town International
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Cloete - Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA (ACSA)
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Mayor Out ANC and EFF in Tshwane
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Theo Venter
Tomorrow at 08:07
Iran refuses to Handover Black Box from Plane Crash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paulla Slier - EWN Correspondent In Egypt
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies: India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week. 6 January 2020 4:25 PM
View all Sport
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording. 7 January 2020 11:49 AM
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday. 6 January 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans 18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations. 8 January 2020 4:58 PM
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system. 8 January 2020 1:41 PM
No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union Transport union Untu claims that government authorities have failed to act and that the rapid rail police unit is not doing its jo... 8 January 2020 10:57 AM
View all Local
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods. 8 January 2020 3:50 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 8 January 2020 3:33 PM
Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES "I nearly fell off my bed! I’ve never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can’t go back," says beta-tester Emma (27). 8 January 2020 2:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Check your debit orders! Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think. 8 January 2020 8:10 PM
Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate? How can those without a certificate best prepare for the workspace? And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available? 8 January 2020 7:38 PM
Learning is a lifelong requirement now Tertiary education may no longer be enough 8 January 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Learning is a lifelong requirement now

8 January 2020 7:10 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
Tertiary education may no longer be enough

You may have completed primary, secondary and tertiary education, now start your continuing education.

While all forms of education have long been available for those with the aptitude and access, the need for universal primary and secondary education has developed since the Industrial Revolution and there has been a much greater demand for tertiary education since the beginning of the information age starting in the 1950s.

Life is more complex than ever now and so too is work, preparing to perform the role you are required to at work requires more training than before. Once you are fully qualified you can expect more change which may result in your role being automated or requiring additional training.

Not only is there a risk of a job function being automated, but there is also a growing shift for work to be outsourced or made freelance. In order to get contracts, your skillset will need to remain up to date.

While a skill once learnt in the past may have remained useful for a period of 30 years, the World Economic Forum now calculates that to be 6 years.

These are some of the reasons we will no longer be able to stop continuing education.

Once you recover from the shock of having to go back to school, you can begin considering the options that will work best for you.

Short courses

The first step is to sign up for a short course, ideally about something you have a passion for already or perhaps a course that helps you learn how to learn again.

Part of that process is to reflect on whether you have the kind of attitude that embraces change and learning new things which is ideal or if you tend to see your skills and abilities as fixed and opt to stop trying if you don’t succeed with your first attempts.

That is not to say anyone can do anything, but those with so-called fixed mindsets tend to not challenge themselves as much as those with a growth mindset.

Next, you need to decide how you will do the short course. There are a wide variety of options, but I will focus on those that have grown in popularity in the last decade, online courses.

From a video series hosted on YouTube to a lecture series made available as a podcast to an online course consisting of audio, text and video.

Some will go a step further and offer certification and formal qualifications for the work completed. This should be your ultimate goal, but if you are new to it, don’t sign up for the full course until you have tried a few that are free.

Once you have created the time needed to dedicate to the learning you can consider which courses your current employer would see as an advantage or you can look at which courses would help you pursue a new career direction.

Is this for me?

I would suggest that everyone should get comfortable with continuing education and the sooner the better.

For high school students, look for courses related to subjects you are interested in to help get a better sense of what direction you might want to go after school.

For those that have completed Matric but are unsure about what to study or did not gain entrance to your preferred course, look to take an online version to build the necessary skills and credits to gain entrance at a later date.

You might think those in tertiary education would have no need for additional short courses, but for life skills like your financial planning, or how to use the tools most often used in business like spreadsheets, word processing and even basic coding will make your transition to the workspace easier.

For those that are already employed the options are to extend your knowledge, specialise or branch out to understand the industry more broadly. Every business is being impacted by a need to do more with data, courses to improve your ability to work with data would work well with courses to give you at least an introduction to computational thinking and basic coding.

What now?

There are plenty of options to choose from, here are a few links to get you started.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Learning is a lifelong requirement now


8 January 2020 7:10 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

fashion-designer-clothing-style-silhouette-free-pexels-imagejpeg

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:15 PM

It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Vault Tower

Mechanical batteries could save Eskom

11 December 2019 7:15 PM

Did you know we can store energy in dams, blocks, trains and flywheels?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal

4 December 2019 7:15 PM

Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man watching a live streaming on his phone rf123 rf123technology

Could the web get any worse?

27 November 2019 7:58 PM

While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kylie-jennerjpg

Kylie Jenner - the 22-year-old billionaire

20 November 2019 7:15 PM

Using what you have to build a modern billion-dollar business

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok logo

TikTok - the best free interactive social video creator

13 November 2019 7:15 PM

Just because it is free does not mean there is no cost though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Future technology predictions (Close up of woman eye in process of scanning)

The World in 2056 based on Blade Runner

6 November 2019 7:15 PM

The movie is set in November 2019 and was released in 1982, what will the world look like in another 37 years?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team Trees fundraising YouTube

Fundraising in the 21st Century

30 October 2019 7:47 PM

Philanthropy was coined 400 years ago and for much of it, help came from the few that had the most to assist those that didn’t.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-unusual-square-logo-mediumjpg

Business Unusual - Recap 2019

23 October 2019 7:15 PM

There have been over 150 episodes of Business Unusual. Many cover subjects that are still developing stories, here are some updates on those past episodes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191014-nobel-economics-edjpg

A potential solution to poverty

16 October 2019 7:15 PM

Here are four related stories that may offer an insight to better address poverty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen

Local

Western Cape (home to SA's top three boffs) achieves 82.3% matric pass rate

Local

Fewer than 3 million South Africans pay 97% of all personal income tax

Business

EWN Highlights

After matric results, Gauteng govt to release performance of primary schools

8 January 2020 7:45 PM

Bail for Zimbabwe VP's wife accused of trying to kill husband

8 January 2020 7:34 PM

Trump says that Iran 'appears to be standing down'

8 January 2020 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA