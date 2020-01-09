Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:05
Trailblazer: Zulu Girl Racing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyanda Vato - Skipper of the yacht Zulugirl Racing, powered by Mazi Asset Management
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Tina Farris
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tina Farris - Tour Manager for the Roots and Tina Farris Tours at ...
Today at 08:21
Tribute to Dr Richard Maponya
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Monalisa Sam - Founder of Tungwa Retail Holdings
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist strips down life's mysteries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:08
The Rise and Fall of Carlos Ghosn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan - DW Correspondent
Today at 10:20
INTERVIEW
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson - CEO and Founder of the Bambini Dream Foundation
Today at 10:33
Listener Discussion - Marcelle on BEE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcelle Listener
Today at 11:05
What does 2020 hold for us
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert - Director of Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:32
Sea Cadets learn the ropes for a seaworthy future
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Glenn von Zeil - Lieutenant Commander
Today at 11:45
The Finance Week that Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
View all Sport
Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board. 9 January 2020 11:03 AM
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording. 7 January 2020 11:49 AM
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account. 9 January 2020 5:10 PM
Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered. 9 January 2020 4:28 PM
Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings. 9 January 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
How to live a great, happy life "I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane. 9 January 2020 2:28 PM
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods. 8 January 2020 3:50 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 8 January 2020 3:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020' These business concepts get a thumbs down. 9 January 2020 8:45 PM
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals? Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year? 9 January 2020 7:59 PM
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium. 9 January 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Politics

Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors

9 January 2020 11:03 AM
by
Tags:
Ukraine
Iran
Iran plane crash
Ukraine Boeing
US airstrikes
The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board.

There's been a great deal of speculation about the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran, but the true cause of the crash remains unclear.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 crashed just minutes after take-off from Tehran's airport on Wednesday, leaving no survivors.

A Ukraine International Airlines aircraft. Picture: @flyuia.worldwide/Facebook

Middle East correspondent Paula Slier takes us through the latest developments.

Black Boxes and Other Questions

  • Rescue workers found a black box from the crashed Ukrainian airliner but Iran refuses to hand over the black box to the manufacturer Boeing or US authorities.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned against speculation after the plane crash, while many have put forward unconfirmed theories relating to a terror attack.

They have not ruled out that a missile could have hit the plane. Although the Ukrainian president says not to speculate.

Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent
  • The tragic crash took place just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two air bases housing US forces in Iraq.

The plane was hit four hours after the airstrikes.

Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent
  • No mechanical problems had been reported in the aircraft's service records two days prior to the crash.

Two days before the plane was serviced. There was not report of technical problems. The plane seems to have bene in very good order.

Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent
  • The plane apparently lost communication two minutes after take-off while still climbing to cruise altitude.

The communication suddenly stopped. That does suggest that something dramatic happened. Air traffic control says nothing was communicated to them.

Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent

Listen to the full interview on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto for more:


9 January 2020 11:03 AM
by
Tags:
Ukraine
Iran
Iran plane crash
Ukraine Boeing
US airstrikes

More from World

Closeup of man with painted face, piercings and weird contact lenses

Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!

9 January 2020 11:54 AM

Boris Johnson's key adviser is literally looking to hire "weirdos with odd skills". "Spoonbender" Uri Geller has already applied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-tufted Marmoset-monkey-zoo-animal-nature

Australian zookeeper describes how he opened his home for animals amid bushfires

8 January 2020 11:55 AM

An Australian zookeeper took home several monkeys and pandas so that he could keep them safe from bushfires raging in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mo-t-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him

8 January 2020 10:01 AM

MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Princess Diana

Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)

7 January 2020 12:37 PM

Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert

6 January 2020 10:09 AM

Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131117ANC .jpg

ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

5 January 2020 1:48 PM

The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-moutain-fire.jpg

Australian bushfires are a climate catastrophe, warns Sydney professor

2 January 2020 11:13 AM

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, a professor at the University of Sydney has called on the government to act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nicholas-goliath-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

24 December 2019 7:42 AM

As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to hold women in high regard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

23 December 2019 12:08 PM

'The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,' the prosecutor said in a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family and dog on beach pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

23 December 2019 12:05 PM

A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Stevens Mokgalapa

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe

7 January 2020 11:49 AM

The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191004 Aaron Motsoaledi

New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi

6 January 2020 12:56 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert

6 January 2020 10:09 AM

Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131117ANC .jpg

ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

5 January 2020 1:48 PM

The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duduzane Zuma

'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'

3 January 2020 10:08 AM

Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191014-kanya-cekeshe2-edjpg

Kanya Cekeshe will have to comply with conditions set out by parole board - dept

24 December 2019 9:22 AM

Freed student activist became eligible for parole after his sentence was reduced by 12 months, explains the Justice Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Molefe 4

Casac welcomes rumoured arrests of Eskom and Transnet bigwigs in the new year

23 December 2019 9:48 AM

According to reports, senior former Eskom and Transnet executives and directors could be arrested as early as January 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130701Dalindyebo.jpg

AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free

23 December 2019 9:00 AM

Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is a free man after President Ramaphosa announced early prison releases last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191219 Kanthan Pillay

Purple Cow leader Kanthan Pillay as eNCA news editor is inappropriate - Sanef

20 December 2019 8:23 AM

SA Editors' Forum's Sbu Ngalwa weighs in on the backlash around 24-hour news channel eNCA and former reporter Samkele Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thoko Didiza

Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations

19 December 2019 2:35 PM

Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You can now report accidents, get a case number online – no need to visit Saps

Local

'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'

Local Business

Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings

Local

EWN Highlights

2020 will be year of action, says ANC's Mashatile

10 January 2020 7:16 AM

ANC distances itself from SANDF deployment in Kimberley

10 January 2020 7:11 AM

Gauteng police urge public to help them find Melville, Newtown shooters

10 January 2020 7:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA