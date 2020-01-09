Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors

There's been a great deal of speculation about the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran, but the true cause of the crash remains unclear.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 crashed just minutes after take-off from Tehran's airport on Wednesday, leaving no survivors.

A Ukraine International Airlines aircraft. Picture: @flyuia.worldwide/Facebook

Middle East correspondent Paula Slier takes us through the latest developments.

Black Boxes and Other Questions

Rescue workers found a black box from the crashed Ukrainian airliner but Iran refuses to hand over the black box to the manufacturer Boeing or US authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned against speculation after the plane crash, while many have put forward unconfirmed theories relating to a terror attack.

They have not ruled out that a missile could have hit the plane. Although the Ukrainian president says not to speculate. Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent

The tragic crash took place just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two air bases housing US forces in Iraq.

The plane was hit four hours after the airstrikes. Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent

No mechanical problems had been reported in the aircraft's service records two days prior to the crash.

Two days before the plane was serviced. There was not report of technical problems. The plane seems to have bene in very good order. Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent

The plane apparently lost communication two minutes after take-off while still climbing to cruise altitude.

The communication suddenly stopped. That does suggest that something dramatic happened. Air traffic control says nothing was communicated to them. Paula Slier, Middle East correspondent

