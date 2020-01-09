'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) keeps raking in the awards.

In June 2019 – for the third year in a row – it was named as Africa’s best airport at the 26th annual World Travel Awards.

The airport’s “on-time performance” of 92.5% in 2019 puts it in second place of all medium-sized airports in the world.

While CTIA understandably pats itself on the back, not everyone agrees with the praise heaped upon it.

Passengers captured at Cape Town International Airport departures terminal. Image: 123rf.com

On Wednesday, a listener questioned the validity of the awards CTIA seems to always get, specifically pointing out the “tiny, congested and stuffy” toilet facilities, which is in the listeners’ opinion in dire need of an upgrade.

Refilwe Moloto asked Deon Cloete (Acting Group Executive: Airports Management at Airports Company SA) if he would like to reply to the listener and if there are any upgrades planned.

In 2010, we completed a significant part of the new facilities and I’d really like to think they’re in good shape… But the reality is the comment by your listener is not totally misplaced. There are sections of the terminal that are really old and tired… particularly on the international side… Deon Cloete, Acting Group Executive: Airports Management - Airports Company SA

Regulatory improvements have been secured… some contracts have been awarded… allowing us to tackle these areas one-by-one… Deon Cloete, Acting Group Executive: Airports Management - Airports Company SA

It’s good news [growth in new routes far outstripping expectations] but it’s put a lot of pressure on our facilities… Deon Cloete, Acting Group Executive: Airports Management - Airports Company SA

That long walk to freedom on the domestic side… if you have no luggage, we’ll provide an express route… Deon Cloete, Acting Group Executive: Airports Management - Airports Company SA

Listen to the interview in the audio.