Norther Cape farmers are going broke trying to keep starving livestock alive

Grain and livestock farmers, especially those in the Nother Cape region, have been losing money trying to sustain their farms in drought-stricken areas.

RELATED: Why it's important to classify droughts correctly

Grain SA agricultural economist Luan van der Walt says the ongoing drought has been affecting the livelihood of many farmers, across both the agricultural and game farming sectors.

Van der Walt explains that farmers are having to spend money on animal feed for their starving livestock, compromising their cashflow.

RELATED: Karoo farmers forced to cull 'weak sheep' amid worsening Northern Cape drought

Some people are leaving lambs in the field. They just can't sustain it. Luan van der Walt, Economist - Grain SA

The livestock sector is under tremendous pressure since there is insufficient food in the veld for animals eat. Luan van der Walt, Economist - Grain SA

The situation for the farmers is really dire out there. Luan van der Walt, Economist - Grain SA

RELATED: Northern Cape drought causing severe distress to local economy

The financial situation is very difficult. At the end of the day, they need to sustain their farms. It's tough. Luan van der Walt, Economist - Grain SA

It's a lot of cash outflow that's taking place over a long time. Luan van der Walt, Economist - Grain SA

The extent of the drought is more than just lack of rain. Luan van der Walt, Economist - Grain SA

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: