Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!

Are you a misfit or weirdo with odd skills?

You may want to apply for a position advertised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s key advisor Dominic Cummings.

The chosen candidate will work as a “special advisor” to Downing Street.

pixabay.com

But before you start dreaming of earning in pounds, weirdo – you’ve got some stiff competition.

Israeli-British “spoonbender” Uri Geller has already applied (not kidding!), claiming his psychic powers could bring peace to the Middle East.

My achievements cannot be dismissed as trickery or illusion… I assisted with Operation Desert Storm, helped to locate secret tunnels in North Korea, and used my skills to erase crucial diplomatic discs on their way to Moscow. Uri Geller, mentalist

Geller claims he gave Johnson’s aides a spoon powered by positive energy, thereby securing Johnson’s win in the recent election.

