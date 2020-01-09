Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:05
Trailblazer: Zulu Girl Racing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyanda Vato - Skipper of the yacht Zulugirl Racing, powered by Mazi Asset Management
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Tina Farris
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tina Farris - Tour Manager for the Roots and Tina Farris Tours at ...
Today at 08:21
Tribute to Dr Richard Maponya
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Monalisa Sam - Founder of Tungwa Retail Holdings
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist strips down life's mysteries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:08
The Rise and Fall of Carlos Ghosn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan - DW Correspondent
Today at 10:33
Listener Discussion - Marcelle on BEE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcelle Listener
Today at 11:05
What does 2020 hold for us
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert - Director of Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:32
Sea Cadets learn the ropes for a seaworthy future
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Glenn von Zeil - Lieutenant Commander
Today at 11:45
The Finance Week that Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
View all Sport
Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board. 9 January 2020 11:03 AM
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording. 7 January 2020 11:49 AM
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account. 9 January 2020 5:10 PM
Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered. 9 January 2020 4:28 PM
Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings. 9 January 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
How to live a great, happy life "I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane. 9 January 2020 2:28 PM
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods. 8 January 2020 3:50 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 8 January 2020 3:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020' These business concepts get a thumbs down. 9 January 2020 8:45 PM
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals? Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year? 9 January 2020 7:59 PM
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium. 9 January 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
World

Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!

9 January 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
Boris Johnson
British government
Dominic Cummings
Uri Geller
weirdos
misfits
Boris Johnson's key adviser is literally looking to hire "weirdos with odd skills". "Spoonbender" Uri Geller has already applied.

Are you a misfit or weirdo with odd skills?

You may want to apply for a position advertised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s key advisor Dominic Cummings.

The chosen candidate will work as a “special advisor” to Downing Street.

pixabay.com

But before you start dreaming of earning in pounds, weirdo – you’ve got some stiff competition.

Israeli-British “spoonbender” Uri Geller has already applied (not kidding!), claiming his psychic powers could bring peace to the Middle East.

My achievements cannot be dismissed as trickery or illusion… I assisted with Operation Desert Storm, helped to locate secret tunnels in North Korea, and used my skills to erase crucial diplomatic discs on their way to Moscow.

Uri Geller, mentalist

Geller claims he gave Johnson’s aides a spoon powered by positive energy, thereby securing Johnson’s win in the recent election.

Click here to learn more about the job and information on how to apply.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


9 January 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
Boris Johnson
British government
Dominic Cummings
Uri Geller
weirdos
misfits

More from Business

small-business-entrepreneurshipjpeg

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?

9 January 2020 7:59 PM

Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181105teslagif

A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium

9 January 2020 7:40 PM

Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171110numjpg

A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role

9 January 2020 7:23 PM

2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logo-cropjpg

Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%

9 January 2020 6:43 PM

As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-1789194-960-720jpg

WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts

9 January 2020 5:10 PM

In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy, smiling father and daughter

How to live a great, happy life

9 January 2020 2:28 PM

"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'

9 January 2020 9:58 AM

“The listener's comment isn't totally misplaced. Sections of the terminal are really old and tired,” admits Deon Cloete (Acsa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommerce banking

Check your debit orders!

8 January 2020 8:10 PM

Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matric-live-pay-it-forward-lead-sajpg

Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate?

8 January 2020 7:38 PM

How can those without a certificate best prepare for the workspace? And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

200108-uia-edjpg

Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors

9 January 2020 11:03 AM

The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-tufted Marmoset-monkey-zoo-animal-nature

Australian zookeeper describes how he opened his home for animals amid bushfires

8 January 2020 11:55 AM

An Australian zookeeper took home several monkeys and pandas so that he could keep them safe from bushfires raging in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mo-t-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him

8 January 2020 10:01 AM

MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Princess Diana

Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)

7 January 2020 12:37 PM

Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert

6 January 2020 10:09 AM

Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131117ANC .jpg

ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'

5 January 2020 1:48 PM

The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-moutain-fire.jpg

Australian bushfires are a climate catastrophe, warns Sydney professor

2 January 2020 11:13 AM

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, a professor at the University of Sydney has called on the government to act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nicholas-goliath-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Nicholas Goliath: "There's just a lack of respect in the world"

24 December 2019 7:42 AM

As a father, Nicholas Goliath believes in teaching his sons to respect boundaries and, to hold women in high regard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

23 December 2019 12:08 PM

'The court issued death sentences on five men who directly took part in the killing,' the prosecutor said in a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family and dog on beach pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why the old way of calculating 'dog years' misses the mark

23 December 2019 12:05 PM

A mathematical biologist from the University of Bath in England explains why the “factor-of-seven” conversion rule isn't accurate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You can now report accidents, get a case number online – no need to visit Saps

Local

'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'

Local Business

Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings

Local

EWN Highlights

2020 will be year of action, says ANC's Mashatile

10 January 2020 7:16 AM

ANC distances itself from SANDF deployment in Kimberley

10 January 2020 7:11 AM

Gauteng police urge public to help them find Melville, Newtown shooters

10 January 2020 7:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA