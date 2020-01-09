A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role

Home
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
View all Sport
Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board. 9 January 2020 11:03 AM
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording. 7 January 2020 11:49 AM
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account. 9 January 2020 5:10 PM
Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered. 9 January 2020 4:28 PM
Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings. 9 January 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
How to live a great, happy life "I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane. 9 January 2020 2:28 PM
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods. 8 January 2020 3:50 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 8 January 2020 3:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020' These business concepts get a thumbs down. 9 January 2020 8:45 PM
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals? Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year? 9 January 2020 7:59 PM
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium. 9 January 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Business

A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role

9 January 2020 7:23 PM
by
Tags:
Employment
Labour
Jobs
umuzi
2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?

Last year was a difficult year for the labour market, especially if we look at strikes at Eskom, SAA and the National Union of Mine Workers.

Then there is the National Union of Metal Workers, who will oppose any form of privatisation at Eskom.

What happens from here on and what does the next decade look like?

It's interesting to take a slightly longer look back on the decade because the last decade has seen a lot of important and positive things, particularly from a legislative point of view. When it comes to industrial action, our performance has just steadily gotten worse. It does not bode well for the next couple of years.

Andrew Levy, Labour Economist and MD - Andrew Levy Employment

Interestingly if you look at SAA, the strike was, in fact, a major defeat for the unions.

Andrew Levy, Labour Economist and MD - Andrew Levy Employment

How can one mitigate the situation with regards to the unions - to ensure that they are part of the process from the onset or not part of the process at all?

The unions should take a long hard look at where they find themselves. One thing is clear - you cannot stop an employer from retrenching. And you cannot sustain strike action in the face of retrenchment. Would unions not do better by taking a co-operative stance with management, to do the best for their members to secure jobs going forward for others?

Andrew Levy, Labour Economist and MD - Andrew Levy Employment
FILE: The National Union of Mineworkers members on strike. Picture: @NUM_Media.

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role












