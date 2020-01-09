It's tough to be in business now, because of all the market turbulence.

But according to this analyst, it's all about perspective.

Turbulent times can provide lots of opportunity.

Allon Raiz, Founder of Raizcorp, also lists some of the business concepts he wishes can get lost in 2020.

If your are a premium retailer and people are feeling the pinch, people trade downward - they move from a premium brand retailer to a slightly less premium retailer. What I'm seeing is that the companies are actually doing incredibly well because they are an alternative to the larger corporates now who are losing demand, but there is still an echelon below that's picking up the demand. Allon Raiz, Founder and CEO - Raizcorp

One concept I wish could be banned in 2020 is 'business plan'. There is no correlation between plan and success. Success to me is the ability to adapt to obstacles. The book I wrote is called Lose the Business Plan because reality will not correlate with the plan. Think through the model and then be able to present it to somebody who would invest. Allon Raiz, Founder and CEO - Raizcorp

Another concept is SMME/ Small Micro Medium Enterprises - this is for our politicians. The concept is a broken term. Anybody who's built a business knows that there are many different structural issues between a medium and a micro-business. But government creates a single policy that groups all those enterprises in one bunch. Allon Raiz, Founder and CEO - Raizcorp

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'