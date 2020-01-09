A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium
Palladium is going up to close to 2100 dollars an ounce.
Electric cars like Elon Musk's Tesla are driving a surge in the precious metal palladium - mainly available in limited supply from mines in South Africa and Russia.
Across the mining board platinum is also getting a lot of attention .
Palladium is a byproduct of platinum mining.
Peter Major, Director of Mining - Mergence Corporate Solutions, makes sense of it all.
Palladium works fantastically well in catalytic converters in cars that burn petrol. the whole world has moved to more stringent vehicle standards. Palladium works the best.Peter Major, Director of Mining - Mergence Corporate Solutions
When these things move, the sky's the limit. Even the platinum shares. This index today is only a third of where it was in 2007/2008.Peter Major, Director of Mining - Mergence Corporate Solutions
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium
More from Business
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'
These business concepts get a thumbs down.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role
2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?Read More
Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%
As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.Read More
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts
In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.Read More
How to live a great, happy life
"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.Read More
Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!
Boris Johnson's key adviser is literally looking to hire "weirdos with odd skills". "Spoonbender" Uri Geller has already applied.Read More
'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'
“The listener's comment isn't totally misplaced. Sections of the terminal are really old and tired,” admits Deon Cloete (Acsa).Read More
Check your debit orders!
Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.Read More
Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate?
How can those without a certificate best prepare for the workspace? And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available?Read More