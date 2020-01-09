Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis was named Women’s Coach of the Year for the second time at the CAF Awards in Egypt on Tuesday.
Ellis has dedicated her award to the Banyana players and her support staff.
I have to thank the players for the magnificent job they did. They're efforts made it possible for me to be nominated and, eventually, win the award.Desiree Ellis, Head coach at Banyana Banyana
It's never about me. For us, teamwork is big.Desiree Ellis, Head coach at Banyana Banyana
The Cape Town-born coach guided Banyana to their first-ever World Cup tournament in July last year.
In 2018, she led the team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where they lost out to Nigeria in the final.
'It says we are on the right track, doing the right things", the coach says.
In 2020, Ellis says the squad is looking to defend its CAF COSAFA Women’s Championship title and focus on preparations for the Afcon qualifiers.
We're hoping to play good friendlies to prepare for these tournaments.Desiree Ellis, Head coach at Banyana Banyana
The star coach says more corporate sponsors are needed to take women's football to new heights.
Listen to the coach in conversation with John Maytham:
