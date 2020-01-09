How to live a great, happy life

The universe is waiting for you to be a true participant. Go out there and make a difference; you have it within you to do so. Billy Selekane, global inspirational speaker

Image credit: billyselekanespeaks.com

Inspiring people is central to Billy Selekane’s life.

Kieno Kammies interviewed the global inspirational speaker and author of books on being happier and healthier.

I’m a simple township boy, born on the East Rand. You know, there were three wise men from the East. I’m not sure who the other two are. Billy Selekane, global inspirational speaker

I had the worst Matric results! I asked myself a very deep, profound question, ‘Is life about getting a qualification and a job? Or is there more that I can be or become’… Billy Selekane, global inspirational speaker

Listen to the wildly inspirational Selekane in the audio below.