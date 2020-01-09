How to live a great, happy life

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:05
Trailblazer: Zulu Girl Racing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyanda Vato - Skipper of the yacht Zulugirl Racing, powered by Mazi Asset Management
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Tina Farris
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tina Farris - Tour Manager for the Roots and Tina Farris Tours at ...
Today at 08:21
Tribute to Dr Richard Maponya
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Monalisa Sam - Founder of Tungwa Retail Holdings
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist strips down life's mysteries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:08
The Rise and Fall of Carlos Ghosn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan - DW Correspondent
Today at 10:33
Listener Discussion - Marcelle on BEE
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcelle Listener
Today at 11:05
What does 2020 hold for us
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert - Director of Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:32
Sea Cadets learn the ropes for a seaworthy future
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Glenn von Zeil - Lieutenant Commander
Today at 11:45
The Finance Week that Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
View all Sport
Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board. 9 January 2020 11:03 AM
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording. 7 January 2020 11:49 AM
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa. 6 January 2020 12:56 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account. 9 January 2020 5:10 PM
Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered. 9 January 2020 4:28 PM
Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings. 9 January 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
How to live a great, happy life "I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane. 9 January 2020 2:28 PM
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods. 8 January 2020 3:50 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist "They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 8 January 2020 3:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020' These business concepts get a thumbs down. 9 January 2020 8:45 PM
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals? Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year? 9 January 2020 7:59 PM
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium. 9 January 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

How to live a great, happy life

9 January 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
Happiness
Matric
Kieno Kammies
East rand
inspirational
motivational speaker
Billy Selekane
"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.

The universe is waiting for you to be a true participant. Go out there and make a difference; you have it within you to do so.

Billy Selekane, global inspirational speaker
Image credit: billyselekanespeaks.com

Inspiring people is central to Billy Selekane’s life.

Kieno Kammies interviewed the global inspirational speaker and author of books on being happier and healthier.

I’m a simple township boy, born on the East Rand. You know, there were three wise men from the East. I’m not sure who the other two are.

Billy Selekane, global inspirational speaker

I had the worst Matric results! I asked myself a very deep, profound question, ‘Is life about getting a qualification and a job? Or is there more that I can be or become’…

Billy Selekane, global inspirational speaker

Listen to the wildly inspirational Selekane in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


9 January 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
Happiness
Matric
Kieno Kammies
East rand
inspirational
motivational speaker
Billy Selekane

More from Lifestyle

sheba-feminine-pads-tampons-instragrampng

These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation

8 January 2020 3:50 PM

A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyundai Atos

Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist

8 January 2020 3:33 PM

"They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lora DiCarlo

Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES

8 January 2020 2:13 PM

"I nearly fell off my bed! I’ve never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can’t go back," says beta-tester Emma (27).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Willow breast pump

New breast pump is pain-free, quiet and worn discreetly in a bra

8 January 2020 1:09 PM

Pump anywhere, in any position. With the Willow breast pump, it’s impossible to spill and you get more milk than with other pumps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mo-t-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him

8 January 2020 10:01 AM

MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aggressive-dog-is-barking on leash-123rfjpg

Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks

7 January 2020 4:35 PM

If your dog bites someone - what does the law say? And how can you mitigate the risks of a potential lawsuit?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Princess Diana

Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)

7 January 2020 12:37 PM

Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-promenade-cape-townjpg - 123rf

Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?

7 January 2020 11:17 AM

Or, should there be dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport? Because the Promenade is getting ridiculous, says Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School pupils learners teenagers students 123rfeducation 123rf

Matrics who don't pass: Say 'insufficient achievement' not 'fail' - psychologist

7 January 2020 9:39 AM

An educational psychologist from the UP says the word “fail” should have no place in our society. What do you think?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

money

How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth'

6 January 2020 2:23 PM

How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

small-business-entrepreneurshipjpeg

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?

9 January 2020 7:59 PM

Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181105teslagif

A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium

9 January 2020 7:40 PM

Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171110numjpg

A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role

9 January 2020 7:23 PM

2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logo-cropjpg

Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%

9 January 2020 6:43 PM

As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-1789194-960-720jpg

WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts

9 January 2020 5:10 PM

In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closeup of man with painted face, piercings and weird contact lenses

Are you a 'misfit' or 'weirdo'? Earn pounds – the British Govt is hiring!

9 January 2020 11:54 AM

Boris Johnson's key adviser is literally looking to hire "weirdos with odd skills". "Spoonbender" Uri Geller has already applied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'

9 January 2020 9:58 AM

“The listener's comment isn't totally misplaced. Sections of the terminal are really old and tired,” admits Deon Cloete (Acsa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommerce banking

Check your debit orders!

8 January 2020 8:10 PM

Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matric-live-pay-it-forward-lead-sajpg

Where can I find a job with or without a matric certificate?

8 January 2020 7:38 PM

How can those without a certificate best prepare for the workspace? And those with certificates? What type of jobs are available?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Hyundai Atos

Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist

8 January 2020 3:33 PM

"They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers?

8 January 2020 11:32 AM

We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-promenade-cape-townjpg - 123rf

Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?

7 January 2020 11:17 AM

Or, should there be dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport? Because the Promenade is getting ridiculous, says Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School pupils learners teenagers students 123rfeducation 123rf

Matrics who don't pass: Say 'insufficient achievement' not 'fail' - psychologist

7 January 2020 9:39 AM

An educational psychologist from the UP says the word “fail” should have no place in our society. What do you think?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-puppy-christmas-bulldogjpg

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:15 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spring flowers September

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 9:57 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

August

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 3:08 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919 SANDF AAD 010

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:54 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170616 Youth Day generics4

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:18 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

March

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 11:19 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You can now report accidents, get a case number online – no need to visit Saps

Local

'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'

Local Business

Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings

Local

EWN Highlights

2020 will be year of action, says ANC's Mashatile

10 January 2020 7:16 AM

ANC distances itself from SANDF deployment in Kimberley

10 January 2020 7:11 AM

Gauteng police urge public to help them find Melville, Newtown shooters

10 January 2020 7:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA