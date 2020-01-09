Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job

The City of Cape Town says authorities are looking at all the possibilities following a burglary at the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha.

The health facility was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning and had to be temporarily closed.

Several computers which were delivered to the clinic in early December were stolen, and the network and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) cabinet was broken.

The City's mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says authorities have not ruled out the possibility that it was an inside job.

The clinic, which sees on average 400 clients per day, has been able to resume some of its critical services as police continue investigating, Badroodien explains.

We've been able to work with the officials in the area to have parts of the facility reopened. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We have been able to continue with a number of the critical services like emergencies, childcare and HIV and TB care. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Nothing is being ruled out at the moment. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien says additional security has been placed at the facility following the break-in.

Image: City of Cape Town on Facebook.