WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts
There's a new scam on the rise that sees fraudsters hijack WhatsApp accounts to extort money from contacts on the app.
The scammers are using number porting to take control of an unsuspecting victim's WhatsApp account, explains Business Insider journalist Phillip de Wet.
The fraudsters ask the friends of the victim for money on WhatsApp under the guise of an "emergency".
They ask that the cash is transferred immediately through electronic cash-send services such as FNB e-wallet.
My number was ported to @MTNza without my authorization, I'm trying to call them with no luck 😡— Lebohang Phokela (@LeboPhokela) January 7, 2020
There is a new scam which @Vodacom is doing nothing about where your number gets ported to @MTNza then they hack your whatssap contacts and ask them for R1500. Its happening to me right now don't send anyone money it's not me!— Macfarlane Moleli (@macmoleli) January 8, 2020
My number got hacked and illegally ported. 🙁 Had to block and freeze accounts. I don't even know what to do with the million of apps that are connected with my number. Basically, if you get a strange number "approving portal of your number" immediately notify your server. 🤬— Lwazi Monyetsane (@LwaziMonyetsane) January 6, 2020
And they port numbers to @MTNza. My @CellC_Support number was ported to mtn by the hacker. Hence they we able to go to my Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/b3KnPcYluL— Nkgono Neria (@neriahlakotsa) January 4, 2020
De Wet has written an explanation of how the scam works in a Business Insider article.
According to De Wet, scammers have managed to exploit system failures within the big cellphone networks, including MTN and Vodacom.
The fraud usually relies on first hijacking a phone number by porting that number to a new network, and a new SIM card under control of the scammer.
They take over your cellphone number. Setup WhatsApp, impersonate you and ask people for money.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
De Wet says this new scam has highlighted the needed for users to secure their WhatsApp accounts with two-step verification.
Without this added layer of security, victim's of the scam can also be locked out of their WhatsApp accounts for at least a week.
The time has come for all of us to take our WhatsApp security a lot more seriously.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
