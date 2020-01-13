Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Proposal for a motion to ban fireworks nationally to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yvette Huysamer - Trustee and Volunteer for Rescue Rehab SA
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Is Jacob Zuma to appear before Zondo commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Eskom: is the new board competent?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:46
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg - winner of the Corobrik’s Landscape Architecture Award
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : 22Seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jikku Joseph - Managing Director at 22Seven
Tomorrow at 08:21
WP Jou Lekker Ding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:08
Shorter work days might be the solution to boosting productivity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Anthony "Tony" Veal - Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology - Sydney
New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?

13 January 2020 11:07 AM
by
Tags:
Beyonce and Jay Z go vegan
vegan
veganism
vegan ice cream
vegan friendly
Green and Vegan
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

A Word On... Veganism is a three-part podcast published by Life Podcasts and presented by Flexitarian, Andy Leve. Over three episodes, the podcast debunks, dispels and discusses all things related to the vegan way of life.

Those looking to review their lifestyles in the new decade can expect to get a sense of the important dietary aspects to consider when reducing meat consumption in the hopes of inevitably cutting it out completely.

Click here to discover other captivating podcasts just like this one from Life Podcasts - a division of Primedia Broadcasting.

Does the new decade call for a new diet? Veganism might not only be better for you but, the planet too!

As the plant-based diet becomes increasingly visible, more questions relating to it come to the fore and ironically, in an age of information overload, a lot of uncertainty, untruths, myths and ill-considered opinions can show up as fact.

In this podcast series, Andy Leve takes a look at the detrimental impact that the animal agriculture industry has on the environment, prevention of the suffering of animals and, the improvement of the health of millions of people around the world.

Episode 1: Understanding it for you

Going meat-free for a day or two is very different from removing all meat from your diet. In the first episode, Andy Leve discusses the nutritional aspects to consider before making a lifestyle switch. Dietician Lila Bruk and endocrinologist Dr Brad Merwitz correct some myths relating to different diets.

The key when it comes to protein from a vegan point of view is combining a vegetable protein source with a grain, so for example, chickpeas and rice or baked beans on toast. When you combine the vegetable protein with a grain, you are creating more of a complete protein.

Lila Bruk, Dietician — Lila Bruk and Associates

The diet is extremely important. The problem is that often GPs do hormone levels and the levels are normal, so people are stuck and know something's wrong but the blood tests can't pick anything up.

Dr Brad Merwitz, Endocrinologist — Netcare Milpark and Parklane Hospitals

Episode 2: Good for you, good for the planet?

For many, the desire to switch to a meat-free diet is based on the impact of animal farming on the environment which is driven by our consumption. In the second episode, Andy Leve looks at sustainability with Taryn Mansfield from The South African Vegan Society and Kevin Coetzee from Infinite Foods.

If you were going to work every day to slaughter animals, you are going to be traumatised, you're going to take that anger and that violence home.

Taryn Mansfield — The South African Vegan Society

So, if you only care about humans even, you should care about these issues because there are people involved in these industries that don't want to necessarily be there... a lot of these workers are exploited.

Taryn Mansfield — The South African Vegan Society

Episode 3: Life as a vegan

If you decide to make the switch, you will have to contend with more than just your new diet... discovering how to live like a vegan in a society that predominantly is not, is a challenge. In the third episode, Andy Leve discusses how to maintain your new lifestyle with Antonia de Luca, author, chef and restauranteur at Leafy Greens and Zachda Prinsloo, owner of The Veganist.

As the world's population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, a clear movement towards a vegan lifestyle is the most effective way because it will reduce pressure on our environment and may be absolutely crucial to our survival as a species.

Andy Leve — TV Producer and Radio Presenter

For me, the core of the vegan lifestyle that I was living was about health and wellness... it's what I eat 99.9% of the time.

Antonia de Luca, author, chef and restauranteur — Leafy Greens Café

Andy Leve is a TV and radio producer, radio presenter and voice over artist.

If you loved A Word On... Veganism, you may also be interested in Artificial Intelligence: Are CEOs standing in the way of its potential?


This article first appeared on 702 : New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?


