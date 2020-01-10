[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town

A Cape Town woman's Toyota Tazz was buried under a torrent of mud when a water pipe burst along Simon's Town main road.

Marion's car is among a few vehicles left trapped under the mudslide on Friday morning. Thankfully, she's insured!

We were driving from Simon's Town to Fish Hoek. I saw the water on the road and then we saw the mud. Marion, CapeTalk listener

We thought we could drive through it but, unfortunately, we got stuck...deeper and deeper. Marion, CapeTalk listener

A bus tried to get through and they are parked next to us. My car is now completely submerged! I just put new tyres on it! Marion, CapeTalk listener

The main road has been closed to traffic. Motorists are urged to use Dido Valley Road and Redhill Road as alternative routes.

(Marion's car is pictured in the tweet below, eclipsed by the Golden arrow bus stuck next to her. Eish!)

Be thankful your Friday hasn't started like Marion's. Her Tazz has been buried in Simon's Town! She and her sister are safe and in good spirits. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sU9yI6bY9P — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) January 10, 2020

Huge mudslide nr Simon’s Town so avoid as can’t get through. #CapeTown #Simonstown trapped vehicles pic.twitter.com/SUDZeddP6V — Anna Coverdale (@AnnaCoverdale) January 10, 2020

Listen to Marion share her account of events: