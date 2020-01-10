Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town

10 January 2020 10:24 AM
Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning.

A Cape Town woman's Toyota Tazz was buried under a torrent of mud when a water pipe burst along Simon's Town main road.

Marion's car is among a few vehicles left trapped under the mudslide on Friday morning. Thankfully, she's insured!

We were driving from Simon's Town to Fish Hoek. I saw the water on the road and then we saw the mud.

Marion, CapeTalk listener

We thought we could drive through it but, unfortunately, we got stuck...deeper and deeper.

Marion, CapeTalk listener

A bus tried to get through and they are parked next to us. My car is now completely submerged! I just put new tyres on it!

Marion, CapeTalk listener

The main road has been closed to traffic. Motorists are urged to use Dido Valley Road and Redhill Road as alternative routes.

(Marion's car is pictured in the tweet below, eclipsed by the Golden arrow bus stuck next to her. Eish!)

Listen to Marion share her account of events:


