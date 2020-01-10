[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town
A Cape Town woman's Toyota Tazz was buried under a torrent of mud when a water pipe burst along Simon's Town main road.
Marion's car is among a few vehicles left trapped under the mudslide on Friday morning. Thankfully, she's insured!
We were driving from Simon's Town to Fish Hoek. I saw the water on the road and then we saw the mud.Marion, CapeTalk listener
We thought we could drive through it but, unfortunately, we got stuck...deeper and deeper.Marion, CapeTalk listener
A bus tried to get through and they are parked next to us. My car is now completely submerged! I just put new tyres on it!Marion, CapeTalk listener
The main road has been closed to traffic. Motorists are urged to use Dido Valley Road and Redhill Road as alternative routes.
(Marion's car is pictured in the tweet below, eclipsed by the Golden arrow bus stuck next to her. Eish!)
Be thankful your Friday hasn't started like Marion's. Her Tazz has been buried in Simon's Town! She and her sister are safe and in good spirits. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sU9yI6bY9P— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) January 10, 2020
Huge mudslide nr Simon’s Town so avoid as can’t get through. #CapeTown #Simonstown trapped vehicles pic.twitter.com/SUDZeddP6V— Anna Coverdale (@AnnaCoverdale) January 10, 2020
Listen to Marion share her account of events:
More from Local
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works
Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.Read More
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts
In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.Read More
Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job
Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered.Read More
Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings
Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings.Read More
You can now report accidents, get a case number online – no need to visit Saps
Your online report is legally binding and the system will automatically generate a Crash Report Number for insurance claims.Read More
Norther Cape farmers are going broke trying to keep starving livestock alive
Grain SA agricultural economist Luan van der Wal explains how the ongoing drought is impacting the livelihood of many farmers.Read More
'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'
“The listener's comment isn't totally misplaced. Sections of the terminal are really old and tired,” admits Deon Cloete (Acsa).Read More
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans
18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations.Read More
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen
Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system.Read More
No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union
Transport union Untu claims that government authorities have failed to act and that the rapid rail police unit is not doing its job.Read More