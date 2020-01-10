Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise the dagga industry – much like in the US and Canada where you can invest in dagga on the stock exchange.
I found this growing at the Farm! Cut it down or allow it to grow? How did it get here? Should we just legalize this thing once and for all? I can see the responses!! Say it!! pic.twitter.com/voTFg67sXB— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
Mboweni argues that the full commercialisation of dagga would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.
My neighbor found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it LEGALLY!! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money!! pic.twitter.com/6OxJgaajGg— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
Public opinion seems to have swayed in favour of the commercialisation of dagga, a trend that Mboweni highlighted in another tweet.
On this one, the majority says: LEGALIZE IT!! I will put the proposal to legalize it at the Cabinet Lekgotla this January. The People have demanded it. But those medical doctors🙈🙈. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WGC78wsByC— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
Dagga is legal to use and grow in private but selling it remains illegal for now.
Peter Tosh - Legalize It https://t.co/JboY1N9Raz via @YouTube— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
What do you think? Click here to weigh in on the debate.
