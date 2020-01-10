Streaming issues? Report here
Tomorrow at 07:07
City of Cape Town reports back on Greenpoint market
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:45
Inaugural ATP cup Final
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Gabriel - Tennis Journalist
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:45
Music Feature: Mandisi Dyantyis set to perform at Jazz Fest 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mandisi Dyantyis - Musician
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry

10 January 2020 10:43 AM
by
Tags:
Dagga
Tito Mboweni
Dagga legalisation
cannabis
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise the dagga industry – much like in the US and Canada where you can invest in dagga on the stock exchange.

A farmer growing dagga and checking the plant's growth. Image: 123rf.com

Mboweni argues that the full commercialisation of dagga would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.

Public opinion seems to have swayed in favour of the commercialisation of dagga, a trend that Mboweni highlighted in another tweet.

Dagga is legal to use and grow in private but selling it remains illegal for now.

What do you think? Click here to weigh in on the debate.

