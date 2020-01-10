[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC

Scene of SA Air Force plane crash in DRC: Image: Darren Olivier/Twitter

A South African military plane crash-landed at the Goma airport in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says the aircraft had been deployed in the DRC as part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says an aviation expert and technical team from the South African Air Force are headed for Goma investigate the possible cause of the crash.

Dlamini says foul play has been ruled out.

The plane was damaged after crash landing but no injuries were reported.

Images shared on social media showed smoke rising from the aircraft and damage to its left wing.

#RDC/#Goma: Des images montrent un avion avec immatriculation Sud Africaine en feu (crash) à l'aéroport de #Goma et les sources parleraient d'un avion de la brigade d'intervention de la @MONUSCO pic.twitter.com/xY1dl2DoIM — F I S T O N M A H A M B A (@FMLarousse) January 9, 2020

The C-130BZ that crashed at Goma is confirmed as serial 403. The left wing is extensively damaged, and there was a fire on engine 1. Still unclear what happened.https://t.co/pdnmmys0z4 pic.twitter.com/ECY9BDnFjr — Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) January 9, 2020

#RDC:Crash ce jeudi 9 Janvier 2020 à l'aéroport de Goma à l'Est de la RDCong. Un appareil d'immatriculation sud Africain en feu en ce moment. pic.twitter.com/hVjs5DBGwc — El'Nino (@ElNino05461259) January 9, 2020

It's too early a stage to point out what could or may have happened. An aviation expert and technical team from the South African Air Force are headed for Goma investigate. Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence

The aircraft was coming from Beni, a town north of Goma, where some of our troops are serving. Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence

They had gone [to Beni] to drop off some logistic supplies to the troops. Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence

There were passengers on board togther with the crew when the crash landing happend at Goma aiport. Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:

Thumbnail image: Darren Olivier on Twitter