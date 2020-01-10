Streaming issues? Report here
Tomorrow at 07:07
City of Cape Town reports back on Greenpoint market
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:45
Inaugural ATP cup Final
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Gabriel - Tennis Journalist
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:45
Music Feature: Mandisi Dyantyis set to perform at Jazz Fest 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mandisi Dyantyis - Musician
No Items to show
Home
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC

10 January 2020 11:29 AM
by
Tags:
SANDF
Plane crash
DRC
SA Air Force
crash landing
Goma Airport
A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.
Scene of SA Air Force plane crash in DRC: Image: Darren Olivier/Twitter

A South African military plane crash-landed at the Goma airport in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says the aircraft had been deployed in the DRC as part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says an aviation expert and technical team from the South African Air Force are headed for Goma investigate the possible cause of the crash.

Dlamini says foul play has been ruled out.

The plane was damaged after crash landing but no injuries were reported.

Images shared on social media showed smoke rising from the aircraft and damage to its left wing.

It's too early a stage to point out what could or may have happened. An aviation expert and technical team from the South African Air Force are headed for Goma investigate.

Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence 

The aircraft was coming from Beni, a town north of Goma, where some of our troops are serving.

Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence 

They had gone [to Beni] to drop off some logistic supplies to the troops.

Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence 

There were passengers on board togther with the crew when the crash landing happend at Goma aiport.

Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department Of Defence 

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:

Thumbnail image: Darren Olivier on Twitter


