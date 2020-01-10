World Bank cuts SA growth forecast over load shedding - but is it low enough?
The World Bank has cut its economic growth forecast for South Africa to below 1% for 2020 due to concerns about the country's electricity supply.
The growth forecast was downgraded from 1.5% to 0.9%.
READ: 'Might as well pull the plug on investments if SA electricity supply not fixed'
The bank revised its forecast after Eskom announced the return of load shedding last week.
Financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says power cuts threaten to drag South Africa's economy down the drain.
Mantshantsha believes that a 0.9%. growth forecast is still too generous, considering the country's state of affairs.
RELATED: Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha
It's a downgrade from its previous estimate of 1.5% annual growth.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Still, how is 0.9% possible? Optimistic much? Where is this going to come from? We don't have electricity, and we won't have it anytime soon. We don't have any leadership that can carve the way out.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
What is it that's going to power this growth?Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Listen for more on The Finance Week That Was:
More from Business
Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday and accepted accountability for events under his leadership.Read More
Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment
Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out.Read More
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research
Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...Read More
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works
Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.Read More
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.Read More
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'
These business concepts get a thumbs down.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium
Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.Read More
A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role
2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?Read More
Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%
As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.Read More