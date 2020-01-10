World Bank cuts SA growth forecast over load shedding - but is it low enough?

The World Bank has cut its economic growth forecast for South Africa to below 1% for 2020 due to concerns about the country's electricity supply.

The growth forecast was downgraded from 1.5% to 0.9%.

READ: 'Might as well pull the plug on investments if SA electricity supply not fixed'

The bank revised its forecast after Eskom announced the return of load shedding last week.

Financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha says power cuts threaten to drag South Africa's economy down the drain.

Mantshantsha believes that a 0.9%. growth forecast is still too generous, considering the country's state of affairs.

RELATED: Looming Moody’s downgrade 'final nail in junk status coffin' - Mantshantsha

It's a downgrade from its previous estimate of 1.5% annual growth. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Still, how is 0.9% possible? Optimistic much? Where is this going to come from? We don't have electricity, and we won't have it anytime soon. We don't have any leadership that can carve the way out. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

What is it that's going to power this growth? Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Listen for more on The Finance Week That Was: