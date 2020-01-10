Streaming issues? Report here
Tomorrow at 07:07
City of Cape Town reports back on Greenpoint market
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:45
Inaugural ATP cup Final
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Gabriel - Tennis Journalist
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:45
Music Feature: Mandisi Dyantyis set to perform at Jazz Fest 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mandisi Dyantyis - Musician
No Items to show
'R500k for a table next to the president at ANC gala dinner'

10 January 2020 2:15 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
Kimberley
Northern Cape
Service delivery
ANC gala dinner
ANC January 8 statement
ANC 108th birthday
ANC in Kimberley
The ANC will host an expensive gala dinner in Kimberley, where disgruntled residents have slammed the party for failing to deliver.

The ANC will host a gala dinner on Friday evening, one of the many events linked to its January 8 Statement launch and birthday celebrations.

The gala dinner will take place in Kimberley where a seat at the president's table will set attendees back by a whopping R600,000.

A platinum table for 10 people costs R500,000 while a single seat at a regular table costs R5,000, according to EWN.

It's going to be very expensive. There are a lot of business people that have to pay a lot of money. R500,000 for a table next to the president.

Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

The ANC has received a hostile reception in the Northern Cape for its 108th birthday celebrations, reports EWN's Clement Manyathela.

Residents have slammed the governing party for poor service delivery in the province, including bad roads, overflowing sewage, no access to clean drinking water and no jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sits with a resident in the Northern Cape during an ANC campaign on 7 January 2019. The ruling party met with residents in the province ahead its 108th birthday celebrations. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

A number of walkabouts have been met with anger by some community members.

You can see how brazen the lack of service delivery is here.

Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

Everywhere the ANC leaders have gone, they have been told how they failed the people of Kimberley.

Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

They want services. It's been a bit of a hostile reaction to the ANC leaders.

Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

Ramaphosa cancelled most of his scheduled activities on Friday, including a community run and presidential golf challenge.

He will be attending the gala dinner on Friday evening, where he is expected to give a keynote address.

Listen to the EWN update with Clement Manyathela:


