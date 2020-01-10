'R500k for a table next to the president at ANC gala dinner'
The ANC will host a gala dinner on Friday evening, one of the many events linked to its January 8 Statement launch and birthday celebrations.
The gala dinner will take place in Kimberley where a seat at the president's table will set attendees back by a whopping R600,000.
A platinum table for 10 people costs R500,000 while a single seat at a regular table costs R5,000, according to EWN.
It's going to be very expensive. There are a lot of business people that have to pay a lot of money. R500,000 for a table next to the president.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
The ANC has received a hostile reception in the Northern Cape for its 108th birthday celebrations, reports EWN's Clement Manyathela.
Residents have slammed the governing party for poor service delivery in the province, including bad roads, overflowing sewage, no access to clean drinking water and no jobs.
A number of walkabouts have been met with anger by some community members.
You can see how brazen the lack of service delivery is here.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Everywhere the ANC leaders have gone, they have been told how they failed the people of Kimberley.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
They want services. It's been a bit of a hostile reaction to the ANC leaders.Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Ramaphosa cancelled most of his scheduled activities on Friday, including a community run and presidential golf challenge.
He will be attending the gala dinner on Friday evening, where he is expected to give a keynote address.
Listen to the EWN update with Clement Manyathela:
