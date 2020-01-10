Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works
It’s Januworry, the longest month of the year.
If you’re struggling to make ends meet; resist the urge to take on debt – considering hawking stuff you have lying around at a pawn shop.
Jewellery, electronics, power tools, musical instruments, exercise equipment… these are always in demand.
Many pawnshops will – instead of outright buying your unwanted stuff - loan you cash while holding on to the goods.
You typically have 30 days to repay the loan or forfeit the wares.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Johan Van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop.
Kiewit asked him how the business works (is it like Pawn Stars on the History Channel?) and whether he is especially busy at this time of the year.
Not a moment of complaint! [when asked how his business is doing right now] Always! [When asked if business at pawn shops spikes at this time of the year] You name it, they bring it in! If they’re not using it and they need quick cash… whether it’s a lawnmower… or a radio that’s not in use… Those with heirlooms expect to get good money… I sometimes overpay to help… It’s not my work to play judge and jury over what they’re doing with the cash.Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop
Power tools and jewellery. [when asked what the most pawned items are]Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop
If you cannot prove ownership, I’m not interested in you. [when, for example, someone tries to pawn a very high-end Apple Mac while dressed in shabby clothes] Computers and cellphones are the highest on the list of stolen goods.Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop
A seven-carat diamond ring! [when asked what the most welcomed item ever brought into his store was] It was an heirloom and the lady had no love or interest in it. It was in the early 90s; I paid R17 000 for it… The weirdest item someone ever wanted to sell me was his false teeth! There wasn’t even a gold tooth in it!Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town
Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning.Read More
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts
In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.Read More
Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job
Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered.Read More
Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings
Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings.Read More
You can now report accidents, get a case number online – no need to visit Saps
Your online report is legally binding and the system will automatically generate a Crash Report Number for insurance claims.Read More
Norther Cape farmers are going broke trying to keep starving livestock alive
Grain SA agricultural economist Luan van der Wal explains how the ongoing drought is impacting the livelihood of many farmers.Read More
'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'
“The listener's comment isn't totally misplaced. Sections of the terminal are really old and tired,” admits Deon Cloete (Acsa).Read More
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans
18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations.Read More
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen
Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system.Read More
No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union
Transport union Untu claims that government authorities have failed to act and that the rapid rail police unit is not doing its job.Read More
More from Business
Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday and accepted accountability for events under his leadership.Read More
Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment
Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out.Read More
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research
Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...Read More
World Bank cuts SA growth forecast over load shedding - but is it low enough?
The World Bank revised its growth forecast for SA to 0.9%. Journo Sikonathi Mantshantsha says that's still a bit too optimistic.Read More
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.Read More
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'
These business concepts get a thumbs down.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium
Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.Read More
A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role
2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?Read More
Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%
As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.Read More