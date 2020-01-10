Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works

10 January 2020 1:54 PM

Tags:
Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.

It’s Januworry, the longest month of the year.

If you’re struggling to make ends meet; resist the urge to take on debt – considering hawking stuff you have lying around at a pawn shop.

Jewellery, electronics, power tools, musical instruments, exercise equipment… these are always in demand.

Many pawnshops will – instead of outright buying your unwanted stuff - loan you cash while holding on to the goods.

You typically have 30 days to repay the loan or forfeit the wares.

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels

Lester Kiewit interviewed Johan Van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop.

Kiewit asked him how the business works (is it like Pawn Stars on the History Channel?) and whether he is especially busy at this time of the year.

Not a moment of complaint! [when asked how his business is doing right now] Always! [When asked if business at pawn shops spikes at this time of the year] You name it, they bring it in! If they’re not using it and they need quick cash… whether it’s a lawnmower… or a radio that’s not in use… Those with heirlooms expect to get good money… I sometimes overpay to help… It’s not my work to play judge and jury over what they’re doing with the cash.

Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop

Power tools and jewellery. [when asked what the most pawned items are]

Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop

If you cannot prove ownership, I’m not interested in you. [when, for example, someone tries to pawn a very high-end Apple Mac while dressed in shabby clothes] Computers and cellphones are the highest on the list of stolen goods.

Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop

A seven-carat diamond ring! [when asked what the most welcomed item ever brought into his store was] It was an heirloom and the lady had no love or interest in it. It was in the early 90s; I paid R17 000 for it… The weirdest item someone ever wanted to sell me was his false teeth! There wasn’t even a gold tooth in it!

Johan Van Rensburg, owner - The Maitland Pawn Shop

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


