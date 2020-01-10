Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres
South African cousins Luke MacDonald and Jordan Deall rose to fame when they backpacked from Durban to Los Angeles in a bid to meet Ellen DeGeneres.
The goal? To promote their ten-part documentary series, Hitched, in which they go in search of a mythical dinosaur in the Congo.
Along with their cameraman, the Durban-based duo hitchhiked from South Africa to the war-torn country in just 100 days.
Afterwards, they decided that the wanted to share their stories with the world. What better platform than to tell US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about their adventure of a lifetime?
We had just finished studying at we literally had no money.Luke MacDonald, Co-creator - Hitched Series
For the Congo trip, we took 97 lifts. We left from Durban and we literally caught everything from bicycles and bakkies to tuk-tuks and boats. Most of our trips don't involve too much planning.Jordan Deall, Co-creator - Hitched Series
The serial hitchhikers went back on the road last year and travelled over 17 000 kilometres to meet DeGeneres, using #HeyEllen to garner attention online.
The pair say they didn't realise the magnitude of their mission and could only secure a seat in the audience when they arrived at the Warner Brothers Studios in November.
But they hugged and met with the talk show giant before the show. They were also put in contact with her producers to stay in touch about any future interview opportunities.
The Hitched Congo documentary series has since been aired on Discovery Channel (DSTV 121) and ShowMax. It's also available on the Hitched Series website.
We met with Ellen and now we're busy editing a couple of things and we'll send it through to the producers.Jordan Deall, Co-creator - Hitched Series
We probably didn't realise what a big person she [Ellen DeGeneres] is to reach. We were probably a bit overconfident.Luke MacDonald, Co-creator - Hitched Series
Someone from her team picked us up when we got to the United States. That morning was the first time Ellen had heard of us. She came and said hello.Luke MacDonald, Co-creator - Hitched Series
But it's not the end of the road for these serial hitchhikers, in fact, it's only the beginning.
They have a new documentary in store for viewers and hope to capture more African travels in their own unique way.
We are just filmmakers who want to show Africa as authentically as we possibly can.Jordan Deall, Co-creator - Hitched Series
Visit the Hitched Series website to learn more.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Thumbnail image: Hitched Series on Instagram
More from Lifestyle
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research
Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...Read More
How to live a great, happy life
"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.Read More
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation
A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods.Read More
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist
"They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES
"I nearly fell off my bed! I’ve never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can’t go back," says beta-tester Emma (27).Read More
New breast pump is pain-free, quiet and worn discreetly in a bra
Pump anywhere, in any position. With the Willow breast pump, it’s impossible to spill and you get more milk than with other pumps.Read More
MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.Read More
Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks
If your dog bites someone - what does the law say? And how can you mitigate the risks of a potential lawsuit?Read More
Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)
Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.Read More
Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?
Or, should there be dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport? Because the Promenade is getting ridiculous, says Kieno Kammies.Read More
More from Africa
[PICS] SANDF sends technical team to investigate SA Air Force plane crash in DRC
A technical team is being sent to the DRC to investigate what caused a SANDF military plane to crash land at the Goma airport.Read More
Botswana bans hunters who shot dead a research elephant and destroyed its collar
Two hunters who shot and killed a research elephant in Botswana and then destroyed its collar to bury any evidence are now banned.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Is southern Africa drought drying up Victoria Falls?
Harare-based BBC journalist Shingai Nyoka gives a first-hand account of the devastating effect of the drought on Zimbabwe.Read More
Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals
Cape Town has hosted a three-day summit focusing on the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis and how Africa can benefit.Read More
Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources
Absa is among 130 banks from 49 countries committing to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, says Shirley Webber (Absa CIB).Read More
Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.Read More
What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?
Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.Read More
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).Read More
Zimbabwe fires 77 doctors for demanding pay hike
NewsDay Zimbabwe senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga says the doctors are currently being paid R1,100.Read More