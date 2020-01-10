Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research
Reporters from Business Insider SA went to Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, CNA and Makro with a shopping list to find out which retailer has the most affordable stationery..
Their basket of goods included pencils, glue, pocket files, crayons, office paper and pens.
Total basket:
-
Checkers: R183.94 (+5.2% more than last year)
-
Shoprite: R183.94 (+5.2% more than last year)
-
Pick n Pay: R194.45 (+0.9% more than last year)
-
CNA: R207.89 (-0.3% less than last year)
-
Makro: R213.27 (+7.8% more than last year)
Click here to drill down into more detail.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman about the findings.
We did it last year as well… On average, the price hikes were 5%... CNA’s prices actually came down… a rise of more than 5% at Checkers and Shoprite, but their baskets were still the cheapest overall… According to us, Shoprite and Checkers have the best deals… definitely…Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday and accepted accountability for events under his leadership.Read More
Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment
Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out.Read More
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works
Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.Read More
World Bank cuts SA growth forecast over load shedding - but is it low enough?
The World Bank revised its growth forecast for SA to 0.9%. Journo Sikonathi Mantshantsha says that's still a bit too optimistic.Read More
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.Read More
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'
These business concepts get a thumbs down.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium
Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.Read More
A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role
2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?Read More
Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%
As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres
They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.Read More
How to live a great, happy life
"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.Read More
These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation
A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods.Read More
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist
"They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES
"I nearly fell off my bed! I’ve never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can’t go back," says beta-tester Emma (27).Read More
New breast pump is pain-free, quiet and worn discreetly in a bra
Pump anywhere, in any position. With the Willow breast pump, it’s impossible to spill and you get more milk than with other pumps.Read More
MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him
MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.Read More
Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks
If your dog bites someone - what does the law say? And how can you mitigate the risks of a potential lawsuit?Read More
Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)
Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.Read More
Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?
Or, should there be dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport? Because the Promenade is getting ridiculous, says Kieno Kammies.Read More