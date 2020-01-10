Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research

Reporters from Business Insider SA went to Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, CNA and Makro with a shopping list to find out which retailer has the most affordable stationery..

Their basket of goods included pencils, glue, pocket files, crayons, office paper and pens.

pixabay.com

Total basket:

Checkers: R183.94 (+5.2% more than last year)

Shoprite: R183.94 (+5.2% more than last year)

Pick n Pay: R194.45 (+0.9% more than last year)

CNA: R207.89 (-0.3% less than last year)

Makro: R213.27 (+7.8% more than last year)

Kieno Kammies interviewed Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman about the findings.

We did it last year as well… On average, the price hikes were 5%... CNA’s prices actually came down… a rise of more than 5% at Checkers and Shoprite, but their baskets were still the cheapest overall… According to us, Shoprite and Checkers have the best deals… definitely… Helena Wasserman, Editor - Business Insider SA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.