Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment

Close-up of two businesspeople shaking hands while sitting in an office. Image: 123rf.com

It was almost two years ago when former director Nerisha Singh went public about her experience of sexual harassment at Grant Thornton SA.

She has not found a job since.

In March 2018, Singh told CapeTalk and 702 about how her employment was terminated at the accounting and consulting firm when she laid a complaint of sexual harassment.

It's been 22 months and she says the costs of breaking her silence have been high.

Singh has written an article in the Business Day revealing how she was ghosted by corporate SA for speaking out about her sexual harassment.

She says corporate SA does not appear to have the courage to challenge the culture of victim shaming and blaming.

The forensic specialist has more than 10 years’ experience. She has four law degrees, including ones from Cambridge and Oxford, and she's months away from completing her PhD in law at UCT.

The costs of speaking out have been high, especially with regards to my career prospects. Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA

It's something that I'm really struggling to accept because what's happening to me should never happen to any woman in the workplace. What happened to me was not my fault. Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA

Despite the odds being stacked against me, I'm not prepared to give up on my career. Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA

The consensus is clear, going public about sexual harassment in the workplace is a career-ender. Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA

Listen to her open up about her story on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: