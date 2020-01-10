Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment
It was almost two years ago when former director Nerisha Singh went public about her experience of sexual harassment at Grant Thornton SA.
She has not found a job since.
In March 2018, Singh told CapeTalk and 702 about how her employment was terminated at the accounting and consulting firm when she laid a complaint of sexual harassment.
RELATED: How Grant Thornton SA allegedly covered up sexual harassment
It's been 22 months and she says the costs of breaking her silence have been high.
Singh has written an article in the Business Day revealing how she was ghosted by corporate SA for speaking out about her sexual harassment.
She says corporate SA does not appear to have the courage to challenge the culture of victim shaming and blaming.
RELATED: Grant Thornton CEO Paul Badrick steps aside amid sexual harassment probe
The forensic specialist has more than 10 years’ experience. She has four law degrees, including ones from Cambridge and Oxford, and she's months away from completing her PhD in law at UCT.
The costs of speaking out have been high, especially with regards to my career prospects.Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA
It's something that I'm really struggling to accept because what's happening to me should never happen to any woman in the workplace. What happened to me was not my fault.Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA
Despite the odds being stacked against me, I'm not prepared to give up on my career.Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA
The consensus is clear, going public about sexual harassment in the workplace is a career-ender.Nerisha Singh, former director - Grant Thornton SA
Listen to her open up about her story on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Opinion
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.Read More
How to live a great, happy life
"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.Read More
Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist
"They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers?
We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money.Read More
Should bikes, skateboards be banned from Cape Town’s iconic Sea Point Promenade?
Or, should there be dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport? Because the Promenade is getting ridiculous, says Kieno Kammies.Read More
Matrics who don't pass: Say 'insufficient achievement' not 'fail' - psychologist
An educational psychologist from the UP says the word “fail” should have no place in our society. What do you think?Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
More from Business
Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday and accepted accountability for events under his leadership.Read More
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research
Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...Read More
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works
Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.Read More
World Bank cuts SA growth forecast over load shedding - but is it low enough?
The World Bank revised its growth forecast for SA to 0.9%. Journo Sikonathi Mantshantsha says that's still a bit too optimistic.Read More
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.Read More
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'
These business concepts get a thumbs down.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium
Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.Read More
A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role
2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?Read More
Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%
As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.Read More