Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation

Weekend Breakfast with Africa
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:10
Rev. Frank Chikane reflects on the January 8th statement
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rev. Frank Chikane
Today at 08:45
Inaugural ATP cup Final
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Gabriel - Tennis Journalist
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 09:45
Music Feature: Mandisi Dyantyis set to perform at Jazz Fest 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mandisi Dyantyis - Musician
Tomorrow at 06:25
Critical Peak Day Pricing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Rossouw - Independent energy advisor
Tomorrow at 09:40
Rice Krispies are back!!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Trying to get over the festive hangover? Sign up for Dry January
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Courage Chiringa
Courage Chiringa
Tomorrow at 10:45
Fitness Trainers to be government regulated
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mickey Modisane - Corporate Affairs Manager at Orlando Pirates
Tomorrow at 11:05
How to allocate your income wisely
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner
Tomorrow at 11:24
Why the decline in matric maths performance is of concern
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Suellen Shay
Tomorrow at 11:32
Easy and healthy kids lunchboxes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jenny Ward - CEO and Founder of CHEFS
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We've just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
View all Sport
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the ye... 11 January 2020 1:18 PM
Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally' Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors. 11 January 2020 11:46 AM
Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu Cosatu has called on other Eskom board members to step down and for action to be taken against the Public Enterprises Minister. 11 January 2020 11:24 AM
View all Politics
'South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics' SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando's 'Mzansipoli'... LOL! You can play the race card but you're liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what's most sought after. 10 January 2020 1:54 PM
[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning. 10 January 2020 10:24 AM
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account. 9 January 2020 5:10 PM
View all Local
Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc Health and wellness expert Dr Fundile Nyathi says people should avoid fad diets that offer quick results and imbalanced nutrition. 11 January 2020 12:18 PM
Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story. 10 January 2020 4:21 PM
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found... 10 January 2020 3:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday and accepted accountability for events under his leadership. 11 January 2020 9:25 AM
Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out. 10 January 2020 5:18 PM
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found... 10 January 2020 3:09 PM
View all Business
Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation

11 January 2020 9:25 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa
Presidency
Eskom load shedding
Jabu Mabuza
Eskom Chair
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday and accepted accountability for events under his leadership.

The government will soon announce a reconfigured Eskom board following the resignation of its chairperson Jabu Mabuza.

A statement released by the Presidency confirmed that Mabuza had tendered his resignation on Friday 10 January 2020.

In his resignation letter, Mabuza is said to have apologised for Eskom's inability to keep the lights on for the period of time he had promised the President and Deputy President in a meeting back in December.

A commitment had been made to the President that there would be no load shedding until 13 January 2020 but this was not the case.

The Presidency says the reconfigured board will be "the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience."

More from Business

Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment

10 January 2020 5:18 PM

Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out.

Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research

10 January 2020 3:09 PM

Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...

Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works

10 January 2020 1:54 PM

Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what's most sought after.

World Bank cuts SA growth forecast over load shedding - but is it low enough?

10 January 2020 12:34 PM

The World Bank revised its growth forecast for SA to 0.9%. Journo Sikonathi Mantshantsha says that's still a bit too optimistic.

Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry

10 January 2020 10:43 AM

The Finance

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?

9 January 2020 7:59 PM

Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?

A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium

9 January 2020 7:40 PM

Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.

A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role

9 January 2020 7:23 PM

2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?

Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%

9 January 2020 6:43 PM

As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.

Trending

[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town

Local

Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation

Business

EWN Highlights

72-hour plan activated after tourists robbed in Khayelitsha

11 January 2020 6:33 PM

Eskom wants S. Africans to pay more for electricity, despite load shedding

11 January 2020 6:05 PM

Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

11 January 2020 5:52 PM

