Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation
The government will soon announce a reconfigured Eskom board following the resignation of its chairperson Jabu Mabuza.
A statement released by the Presidency confirmed that Mabuza had tendered his resignation on Friday 10 January 2020.
In his resignation letter, Mabuza is said to have apologised for Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on for the period of time he had promised the President and Deputy President in a meeting back in December.
A commitment had been made to the President that there would be no load shedding until 13 January 2020 but this was not the case.
The Presidency says the reconfigured board will be "the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience."
More from Business
Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment
Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out.Read More
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research
Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...Read More
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works
Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.Read More
World Bank cuts SA growth forecast over load shedding - but is it low enough?
The World Bank revised its growth forecast for SA to 0.9%. Journo Sikonathi Mantshantsha says that's still a bit too optimistic.Read More
Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry
The Finance Minister argues it would add billions to the Fiscus, taking pressure off South Africa’s longsuffering taxpayers.Read More
'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'
These business concepts get a thumbs down.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More
A precious metal found in SA mines surges - and it's not gold - it's palladium
Not everything that glitters is gold… let’s understand Palladium.Read More
A decade of labour: Unions should re-assess their role
2019 was a difficult year for the labour market especially if we look at nationwide strikes. What happens from here onwards?Read More
Loadshedding: The World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1%
As a result of ongoing problems at Eskom, the World Bank has cut SA's economic growth forecast to below 1% for 2020.Read More