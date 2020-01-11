Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation

The government will soon announce a reconfigured Eskom board following the resignation of its chairperson Jabu Mabuza.

A statement released by the Presidency confirmed that Mabuza had tendered his resignation on Friday 10 January 2020.

In his resignation letter, Mabuza is said to have apologised for Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on for the period of time he had promised the President and Deputy President in a meeting back in December.

A commitment had been made to the President that there would be no load shedding until 13 January 2020 but this was not the case.

The Presidency says the reconfigured board will be "the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience."