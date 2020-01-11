Supporters fill up stadium for ANC 108th birthday bash

ANC supporters have started gathering at the Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley where the governing party will hold its 108th birthday celebrations and deliver its January 8 statement.

The ANC is expecting a total turnout of 25,000 people - combining numbers from the 11,000 capacity stadium and at several overflow areas in around Kimberley.

Already you can see the stadium is filling up. It's about 95% full. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

There are other parks and areas around Kimberley where screens will be showcasing the proceedings here. Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will give the keynote address at the event and supporters are eager to hear what he will say.

On Friday night, the ANC held a gala dinner where attendees forked out R500,00 for a table next to the president.

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says the ANC's birthday celebrations have been overshadowed by load shedding and complaints about service delivery in the Northern Cape this week.

ANC's alliance partner Cosatu says it wants to see more action and fewer promises from the party.

Listen to EWN coverage from the celebrations: