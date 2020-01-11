Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has welcomed the resignation of Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza and wants other board members to follow suit.
A statement released by the Presidency confirmed Mabuza's resignation on Friday.
RELATED: Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says Mabuza's resignation was long overdue.
Pamla says other board members should also draft their resignation letters due to their continued failure to keep the lights on.
He says instead of turning around the beleaguered power utility, Eskom board members have normalised load shedding.
It was long overdue. We're just concerned that the other board members are taking too long to draft their resignation letters. We expect all of them to go.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
The board is mismanaging the limited resources that have been given to them by the government. They've failed to keep the lights on.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
The trade union federation has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to decisive take action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for his role in the Eskom crisis.
For two years under his portfolio, things are just deteriorating.Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu
According to Pamla, a new board is needed to support the leadership of Eskom's newly appointed CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Ruyter's officially began is first day in charge of the national grid on Monday.
Meanwhile, the government says it will soon announce a reconfigured Eskom board following Mabuza's resignation.
Listen to Sizwe Pamla discuss the state of Eskom, the ANC other issues:
More from Politics
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the year.Read More
Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'
Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors.Read More
Supporters fill up stadium for ANC 108th birthday bash
ANC supporters are expected to turn out in their numbers to hear what party president Cyril Ramaphosa has to say.Read More
'R500k for a table next to the president at ANC gala dinner'
The ANC will host an expensive gala dinner in Kimberley, where disgruntled residents have slammed the party for failing to deliver.Read More
Here's what we know about the Ukraine plane crash in Iran that left no survivors
The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 went down shortly after taking off in Iran, killing all 176 people on board.Read More
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa awaits his fate after DA concludes probe
The DA and the City of Tshwane's ethics committee looked into allegations of misconduct in the wake of the leaked audio recording.Read More
New, tighter laws broaden grounds for exclusion from refugee status - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi explains the new, tougher laws for refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.Read More
Killing of Iranian general a symbolic act by US forces, says military expert
Military expert Abel Esterhuyse offers his analysis following the killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday.Read More
ANC condemns US air strikes in Iraq as acts of 'international terrorism'
The ANC slammed the 'inhumane' strike(s) that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and called on the UN to take action.Read More
'SA needs to see big fish of state capture prosecuted to shift public sentiment'
Investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says prosecutions and convictions are needed this year to restore public confidence.Read More