Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has welcomed the resignation of Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza and wants other board members to follow suit.

A statement released by the Presidency confirmed Mabuza's resignation on Friday.

RELATED: Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says Mabuza's resignation was long overdue.

Pamla says other board members should also draft their resignation letters due to their continued failure to keep the lights on.

He says instead of turning around the beleaguered power utility, Eskom board members have normalised load shedding.

It was long overdue. We're just concerned that the other board members are taking too long to draft their resignation letters. We expect all of them to go. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

The board is mismanaging the limited resources that have been given to them by the government. They've failed to keep the lights on. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

(L-R) Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, and President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) meet at the power utility’s headquarters at Megawatt Park, Johannesburg, on 11 December 2019 ahead of a meeting on the latest spate of power cuts in the country. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

The trade union federation has also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to decisive take action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for his role in the Eskom crisis.

For two years under his portfolio, things are just deteriorating. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

According to Pamla, a new board is needed to support the leadership of Eskom's newly appointed CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Ruyter's officially began is first day in charge of the national grid on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government says it will soon announce a reconfigured Eskom board following Mabuza's resignation.

Listen to Sizwe Pamla discuss the state of Eskom, the ANC other issues: