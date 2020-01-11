Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally'

Iran has admitted that its military unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 crashed just minutes after take-off from Tehran's airport on Wednesday, leaving no survivors.

It's understood that plane was mistaken for a hostile target.

#UkrainianPlane In a statement the military says the Boeing 737 jet was flying close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite revolutionary guards. SZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has labelled the tragic event as an “unforgivable mistake” caused by "human error".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Iran punish those responsible for the downing of the aircraft in addition to compensation.