Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc
Keto? Intermittent fasting?
Dr Fundile Nyathi has warned those making new year resolutions not to fall for “quick fix” diets and fads.
Instead, the doctor has encouraged people to take a holistic approach to their health this year - improving their physical, mental, spiritual and social health.
He says getting healthy should not be reduced to weight loss alone.
Furthermore, the wellness expert has warned that many of the popular fad diets do not offer balanced nutrition.
The approach must not be a short term approach. The short-term benefits are actually causing damage.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
These fad diets... are not balanced.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
It takes time to gain weight and it will take time to deal with it.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Health is one of the most important things we need to take care of. Without it, very little of the other New Year's resolutions will be achieved.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane:
This article first appeared on 702 : Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc
