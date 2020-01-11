Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:10
Rev. Frank Chikane reflects on the January 8th statement
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Rev. Frank Chikane
Today at 08:45
Inaugural ATP cup Final
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Craig Gabriel - Tennis Journalist
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 09:45
Music Feature: Mandisi Dyantyis set to perform at Jazz Fest 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mandisi Dyantyis - Musician
Tomorrow at 06:25
Critical Peak Day Pricing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Rossouw - Independent energy advisor at ...
Tomorrow at 09:40
Rice Krispies are back!!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 10:33
Trying to get over the festive hangover? Sign up for Dry January
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janet Gourand - Founder at World Without Wine
Courage Chiringa
Tomorrow at 10:45
Fitness Trainers to be government regulated
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mickey Modisane - Corporate Affairs Manager at Orlando Pirates
Tomorrow at 11:05
How to allocate your income wisely
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner
Tomorrow at 11:24
Why the decline in matric maths performance is of concern
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Suellen Shay
Tomorrow at 11:32
Easy and healthy kids lunchboxes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jenny Ward - CEO and Founder of CHEFS
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers? We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money. 8 January 2020 11:32 AM
View all Sport
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the ye... 11 January 2020 1:18 PM
Iran admits Ukrainian airliner was shot down 'unintentionally' Missiles accidentally fired by the Iranian military caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane that left no survivors. 11 January 2020 11:46 AM
Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu Cosatu has called on other Eskom board members to step down and for action to be taken against the Public Enterprises Minister. 11 January 2020 11:24 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after. 10 January 2020 1:54 PM
[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning. 10 January 2020 10:24 AM
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account. 9 January 2020 5:10 PM
View all Local
Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc Health and wellness expert Dr Fundile Nyathi says people should avoid fad diets that offer quick results and imbalanced nutrition. 11 January 2020 12:18 PM
Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story. 10 January 2020 4:21 PM
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found... 10 January 2020 3:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned on Friday and accepted accountability for events under his leadership. 11 January 2020 9:25 AM
Nerisha Singh 'ghosted' by corporate SA after exposing sexual harassment Former director Nerisha Singh says she's felt the costs of speaking out. 10 January 2020 5:18 PM
Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found... 10 January 2020 3:09 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc

11 January 2020 12:18 PM
by
Tags:
Health
New Year resolutions
Dr Fundile Nyathi
keto diets
fad diets
Health and wellness expert Dr Fundile Nyathi says people should avoid fad diets that offer quick results and imbalanced nutrition.

Keto? Intermittent fasting?

Dr Fundile Nyathi has warned those making new year resolutions not to fall for “quick fix” diets and fads.

Instead, the doctor has encouraged people to take a holistic approach to their health this year - improving their physical, mental, spiritual and social health.

He says getting healthy should not be reduced to weight loss alone.

Furthermore, the wellness expert has warned that many of the popular fad diets do not offer balanced nutrition.

The approach must not be a short term approach. The short-term benefits are actually causing damage.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

These fad diets... are not balanced.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

It takes time to gain weight and it will take time to deal with it.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Health is one of the most important things we need to take care of. Without it, very little of the other New Year's resolutions will be achieved.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane:


This article first appeared on 702 : Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc


11 January 2020 12:18 PM
by
Tags:
Health
New Year resolutions
Dr Fundile Nyathi
keto diets
fad diets

More from Lifestyle

hitched-series-hey-ellenpng

Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres

10 January 2020 4:21 PM

They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stationary pencils sharpeners

Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research

10 January 2020 3:09 PM

Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy, smiling father and daughter

How to live a great, happy life

9 January 2020 2:28 PM

"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sheba-feminine-pads-tampons-instragrampng

These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation

8 January 2020 3:50 PM

A local brand of organic and biodegradable sanitary products is determined to remove the shame around periods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyundai Atos

Hyundai Atos is the best budget car in South Africa – motoring journalist

8 January 2020 3:33 PM

"They start at R159 900; cheaper than the Datsun Go. I’d much rather be in the Hyundai," says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lora DiCarlo

Banned 'blended orgasm' sex toy company wins two awards at CES

8 January 2020 2:13 PM

"I nearly fell off my bed! I’ve never experienced a blended orgasm before and now I can’t go back," says beta-tester Emma (27).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Willow breast pump

New breast pump is pain-free, quiet and worn discreetly in a bra

8 January 2020 1:09 PM

Pump anywhere, in any position. With the Willow breast pump, it’s impossible to spill and you get more milk than with other pumps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mo-t-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

MiCasa's Mo-T reflects on the lessons that fatherhood has taught him

8 January 2020 10:01 AM

MiCasa's Trumpeter, Mo-T talks about the experience with fatherhood and how it's helped him become a better dad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aggressive-dog-is-barking on leash-123rfjpg

Dog owner? Here's some key advice on how to lessen liability for dog attacks

7 January 2020 4:35 PM

If your dog bites someone - what does the law say? And how can you mitigate the risks of a potential lawsuit?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Princess Diana

Cape Town billionaire (60) to wed Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer (29)

7 January 2020 12:37 PM

Michael Lewis – a University of Cape Town alumnus and Chairperson of Foschini - has an estimated net worth of R1.4 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town

Local

Govt to 'reconfigure' Eskom board following Jabu Mabuza's resignation

Business

EWN Highlights

72-hour plan activated after tourists robbed in Khayelitsha

11 January 2020 6:33 PM

Eskom wants S. Africans to pay more for electricity, despite load shedding

11 January 2020 6:05 PM

Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

11 January 2020 5:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA