We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa says ANC will continue to unite the country in the year ahead.
Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver the January 8 statement at the party's 108 birthday celebrations held at the Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley.
Party supporters arrived at the 11,000-capacity venue to hear what he had to say.
He detailed the priorities the party has laid out for the country this year, such as improving education, fighting gender-based violence and corruption, as well as and accelerating job creation and land reform.
During this year, we will and must renew the ANC as the most effective force for social change.ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
We will build a movement united in action, by healing the divisions with our organisation and Alliance and placing the interests of the people above all other interests.ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
We will strengthen governance and tackle corruption, by continuing to rebuild public institutions and ensuring that all appointees are fit for purpose and demonstrate the highest levels of integrityANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
We will work to end gender-based violence and femicide, by mobilising communities, civil society, faith-based organisations and others to confront violence against women and children in all its forms.ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers January 8 statement:
