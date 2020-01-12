City working on backup plan for Green Point traders when CT stadium is booked
City officials are looking for an alternative space to host the Green Point Flea Market on the Sundays when there is an event at the Cape Town stadium.
The market made a return last month after a decade.
RELATED: Green Point flea market returns
However, trading was suspended last week to accommodate a Cape Town City F.C. match at the stadium.
Traders accused the City of Cape Town of informing them on short notice.
However, the City's mayco member for urban management Grant Twigg says it has always been the arrangement that stadium events take precedence.
RELATED: 'Betrayed' Green Point traders plan to protest trading ban over soccer match
He says traders are be back in business at the P4 parking area, adjacent to the athletics stadium, for the next two weeks.
According to Twigg, officials are searching for an alternative site where the market can be held on event days.
He says the City wants the Green Point Flea Market to be a permanent feature on its calendar, every Sunday.
The agreement with all traders is that when there is events, the P4 trading space is the marking space for the stadium.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
We are looking at where we can actually have the market uninterrupted.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
For the next two weeks we are going to have trading happening.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
Need cash, quick? Owner of treasure trove The Maitland Pawn Shop on how it works
Johan van Rensburg, the owner (for 33 years!) of The Maitland Pawn Shop, discusses his industry and what’s most sought after.Read More
[WATCH] Burst water main leaves woman's car buried by mudslide in Simon's Town
Talk about a sticky situation! This woman's car got trapped in a cascade of mud on her way to Fish Hoek on Friday morning.Read More
WhatsApp scammers are hijacking accounts and solicit money from your contacts
In the new scam, fraudsters siphon money from friends and family by impersonating the victim of the hijacked WhatsApp account.Read More
Break-in at Khayelitsha clinic could have been an inside job
Eight new computers were stolen from the Kuyasa Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, a month after the devices were delivered.Read More
Ex-SANParks ranger: I was sacked for exposing Rhodes dam drownings and muggings
Axed SANParks ranger Alfrido Dixon says he lost his job after lifting the lid on mismanagement that led to drownings and muggings.Read More
You can now report accidents, get a case number online – no need to visit Saps
Your online report is legally binding and the system will automatically generate a Crash Report Number for insurance claims.Read More
Norther Cape farmers are going broke trying to keep starving livestock alive
Grain SA agricultural economist Luan van der Wal explains how the ongoing drought is impacting the livelihood of many farmers.Read More
'Cape Town International Airport – Africa’s best – has a toilet problem'
“The listener's comment isn't totally misplaced. Sections of the terminal are really old and tired,” admits Deon Cloete (Acsa).Read More
SA's top 2019 matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, opens up about her future plans
18-year-old Madelein Dippenaar has a bright future ahead of her. The top achiever shares her aspirations.Read More
It's a joke to claim 81.3% matric pass rate, says Prof Jonathan Jansen
Prof Jonathan Jansen maintains that the matric pass rate is not a good indicator of the health of the education system.Read More