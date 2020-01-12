City working on backup plan for Green Point traders when CT stadium is booked

City officials are looking for an alternative space to host the Green Point Flea Market on the Sundays when there is an event at the Cape Town stadium.

The market made a return last month after a decade.

However, trading was suspended last week to accommodate a Cape Town City F.C. match at the stadium.

Traders accused the City of Cape Town of informing them on short notice.

However, the City's mayco member for urban management Grant Twigg says it has always been the arrangement that stadium events take precedence.

He says traders are be back in business at the P4 parking area, adjacent to the athletics stadium, for the next two weeks.

According to Twigg, officials are searching for an alternative site where the market can be held on event days.

He says the City wants the Green Point Flea Market to be a permanent feature on its calendar, every Sunday.

The agreement with all traders is that when there is events, the P4 trading space is the marking space for the stadium. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

We are looking at where we can actually have the market uninterrupted. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

For the next two weeks we are going to have trading happening. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Africa Melane: