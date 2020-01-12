Streaming issues? Report here
Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises

12 January 2020 1:06 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
January 8 statement
ANC January 8 statement
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts.

ANC veteran Reverend Frank Chikane says it will be challenging for the party to implement the promises made in its January 8 statement.

On Saturday, party president Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver the ANC's January 8 statement at the party's 108 birthday celebrations held at the Tafel-Lager Park stadium in Kimberley.

RELATED: We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations

Tackling Eskom's electricity crisis, state capture, land reform and gender-based violence are among the governing party's top plans and priorities for the year.

However, Chikane says achieving these objectives will not be possible if there are no consequences for mismanagement, poor performance and corruption at state institutions.

He says a process of renewal is urgently needed in various government structures.

RELATED: Mabuza's resignation as Eskom chair long overdue - Cosatu

Chikane adds that the ANC's cadre deployment system has been corrupted. He says it needs to be fixed to ensure that leaders are appointed based on their skills and performance.

The critical issue would be implementation and making sure that commitments are translated into commitment by government.

Rev. Frank Chikane, Former member of ANC NEC

I think the implementation side will be a challenge.

Rev. Frank Chikane, Former member of ANC NEC

You can't achieve your objectives if you appoint the wrong people without skills and capacity.

Rev. Frank Chikane, Former member of ANC NEC

You can't achieve your objectives if the appointed people don't deliver and you do nothing about it.

Rev. Frank Chikane, Former member of ANC NEC

The performance of the ANC will determine whether the people will vote.

Rev. Frank Chikane, Former member of ANC NEC

Chikane has urged South Africans to hold the ANC accountable should it fail to meet its commitments.

Listen to his reflections and analysis on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


12 January 2020 1:06 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
January 8 statement
ANC January 8 statement

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA