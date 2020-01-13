I feel quite strongly about this: No more favours in 2020, declares Refilwe
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto is done with "favours" this year.
She says people should quit surrendering their knowledge and skills for free and start invoicing for their work.
No more letting people try to hustle your services for free.
No more doing things "for exposure".
No more letting others "pick your brain" over coffee.
No more compromising. No more negotiating. No more!
Respect yourselves. I feel quite strongly about this. Do not let anyone turn you into a discount item.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host
Refilwe relays the story that led her to this epiphany last week.
Listen to Refilwe share what's on her mind this morning:
