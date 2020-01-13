Is SA's retail sector in deep crisis?

The retail sector in SA does not look healthy.

One example is - embattled Edcon recently decided to shut down its massive Rosebank Edgars store.

Last year they closed down other under-performing stores.

How bad really, is South Africa's retail sector?

This is somewhat self-imposed over the retail sector. We've had huge store expansion. It's not all on the back of a weak consumer. They continue to open a lot of space. Unfortunately we think it's going to get worse before it gets better. Evan Walker, portfolio manager - 36ONE

I don't think consumers are feeling very confident. We're not going to feel confident after the Eskom increase coming in April. South Africa looks quite constrained. Evan Walker, portfolio manager - 36ONE

There's no doubt that businesses need to reinvent themselves. People are also moving aggressively to online shopping. I think to a large extent as well they don't offer the level of service required for people to buy what they need. Evan Walker, portfolio manager - 36ONE

