Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

She is a sport broadcaster at Supersport - and the recipient of the 2018 Journalist of the Year award at the South African Sports Awards.

She covers it all - Rugby, football, hockey, netball, volleyball.

The Money Show asked her how she stays top of her game with money matters too.

I think in the end it was just taking a shot - rugby is a space where there wasn't anybody who looked like me, so I took the gap. Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

My earliest memory was probably lunch money at school - I saved some of it. My parents were really hardworking people, always making sure we were comfortable and my dad was a saver. He instilled the save money ideal in me. Investing I learnt as I went along. Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

In varsity I was not good with money at all. I started working in second year at a Gauteng-based youth radio station. I was making 3000 rand a month. It was a lot of money! I spent it frivolously. By the time I got a raise I had lost my scholarship - long story for another day - I had to start paying for school. Then the pressure of having studied accounting... people started looking to me for advice. Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

Now every cent I make has a plan. Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

Listen to the full interview here.

