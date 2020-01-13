Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan
She is a sport broadcaster at Supersport - and the recipient of the 2018 Journalist of the Year award at the South African Sports Awards.
She covers it all - Rugby, football, hockey, netball, volleyball.
The Money Show asked her how she stays top of her game with money matters too.
I think in the end it was just taking a shot - rugby is a space where there wasn't anybody who looked like me, so I took the gap.Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor
My earliest memory was probably lunch money at school - I saved some of it. My parents were really hardworking people, always making sure we were comfortable and my dad was a saver. He instilled the save money ideal in me. Investing I learnt as I went along.Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor
In varsity I was not good with money at all. I started working in second year at a Gauteng-based youth radio station. I was making 3000 rand a month. It was a lot of money! I spent it frivolously. By the time I got a raise I had lost my scholarship - long story for another day - I had to start paying for school. Then the pressure of having studied accounting... people started looking to me for advice.Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor
Now every cent I make has a plan.Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor
Listen to the full interview here.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Make Money Mondays
How to make, and keep money - actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares secrets
It's time for Make Money Mondays. Actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong shares some stories of how she makes and spends her money.Read More
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'
Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin
Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.Read More
Money and love inspire me to get up at 3am every morning - Leanne Manas
Bruce Whitfield interviews Morning Live anchor Leanne Manas about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More