Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan

Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.

She is a sport broadcaster at Supersport - and the recipient of the 2018 Journalist of the Year award at the South African Sports Awards.

She covers it all - Rugby, football, hockey, netball, volleyball.

The Money Show asked her how she stays top of her game with money matters too.

I think in the end it was just taking a shot - rugby is a space where there wasn't anybody who looked like me, so I took the gap.

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

My earliest memory was probably lunch money at school - I saved some of it. My parents were really hardworking people, always making sure we were comfortable and my dad was a saver. He instilled the save money ideal in me. Investing I learnt as I went along.

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

In varsity I was not good with money at all. I started working in second year at a Gauteng-based youth radio station. I was making 3000 rand a month. It was a lot of money! I spent it frivolously. By the time I got a raise I had lost my scholarship - long story for another day - I had to start paying for school. Then the pressure of having studied accounting... people started looking to me for advice.

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

Now every cent I make has a plan.

Motshidisi Mohono, sports anchor

Listen to the full interview here.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


