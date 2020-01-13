Should Eskom charge more when electricity demand is high and less when it's low?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Aerial survey spots another great white shark in False Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Kock - SANParks’ Cape Research Centre
Today at 16:10
Proposal for a motion to ban fireworks nationally to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yvette Huysamer - Trustee and Volunteer for Rescue Rehab SA
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Is Jacob Zuma to appear before Zondo commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Eskom: is the new board competent?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:46
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg - winner of the Corobrik’s Landscape Architecture Award
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : 22Seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jikku Joseph - Managing Director at 22Seven
Tomorrow at 08:21
WP Jou Lekker Ding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:08
Shorter work days might be the solution to boosting productivity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Anthony "Tony" Veal - Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology - Sydney
No Items to show
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
View all Sport
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts... 12 January 2020 1:06 PM
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the ye... 11 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week. 13 January 2020 10:16 AM
View all Local
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack. 13 January 2020 2:38 PM
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020 The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days. 13 January 2020 2:00 PM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack. 13 January 2020 2:38 PM
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020 The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days. 13 January 2020 2:00 PM
MTN has South Africa’s best network, Cell C the worst MyBroadband used data from 310 649 speed tests performed between 1 October and 31 December 2019 to compile its ranking. 13 January 2020 12:34 PM
View all Business
Should Eskom charge more when electricity demand is high and less when it's low?

13 January 2020 9:50 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity tariffs
Electricity supply
Refilwe Moloto
Critical Peak Day Pricing
electricity demand
Mike Rossouw
Energy Thought Leaders
Eskom is considering the introduction of “Critical Peak Day Pricing”. Refilwe Moloto interviews energy advisor Mike Rossouw.

South Africa first started running out of electricity towards the end of 2007.

In those 12 long years, nothing much has changed.

New supplies are inconsistent, maintenance is lacking, and ageing infrastructure is pushed too hard resulting in the existing baseload always being in a precarious position.

pixabay.com

Eskom is considering the introduction of “Critical Peak Day Pricing”, a dynamic tariff option whereby electricity prices rise when demand is high and fall when it is low.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mike Rossouw, CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

Large electricity users subsidise small ones… All the larges users have special metering [needed for “critical peak day pricing”] … Not many smaller users do…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

[Electricity] It is six times more expensive at peak times than it is at low times. Just after the peak times, it’s about three times more expensive than in low times… Weekends are cheaper to supply… [Cost of supply] is also seasonal…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

The purpose is to get people to consume electricity at the low periods when electricity is cheap…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Those who have these meters probably consume about 70% of South Africa’s electricity…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


