Should Eskom charge more when electricity demand is high and less when it's low?

South Africa first started running out of electricity towards the end of 2007.

In those 12 long years, nothing much has changed.

New supplies are inconsistent, maintenance is lacking, and ageing infrastructure is pushed too hard resulting in the existing baseload always being in a precarious position.

Eskom is considering the introduction of “Critical Peak Day Pricing”, a dynamic tariff option whereby electricity prices rise when demand is high and fall when it is low.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mike Rossouw, CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

Large electricity users subsidise small ones… All the larges users have special metering [needed for “critical peak day pricing”] … Not many smaller users do… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

[Electricity] It is six times more expensive at peak times than it is at low times. Just after the peak times, it’s about three times more expensive than in low times… Weekends are cheaper to supply… [Cost of supply] is also seasonal… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

The purpose is to get people to consume electricity at the low periods when electricity is cheap… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Those who have these meters probably consume about 70% of South Africa’s electricity… Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

