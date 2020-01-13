Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief

The Water and Sanitation Department has set aside around R300 million towards drought relief operations in the Northern Cape.

This after the drought-stricken province was declared a disaster area on Friday.

The department's Sputnik Ratau says the declaration will help expedite the interventions needed in the province, including infrastructure upgrades.

According to Ratau, the department will reprioritise funding in order to secure the R300 million.

This will mean there will be a means of fast-tracking any kind of assistance that might be required. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

Minister Sisulu also directed the DDG to look at how we can reprioritise funds within the Department of Water and Sanitation. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

They come out to a budget of about R300 million that was found to be the most viable amount to assist in this instance. It will be coming from reprioritised funds from the department. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

Other departments, including the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, are also expected to contribute towards fast-tracking drought relief in the province.

The disaster will be classified for a three-month period and reviewed on a monthly basis thereafter, Ratau explains.

