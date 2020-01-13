Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza quit after failing to prevent loadshedding. The lesson?
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned from the power utility after failing to keep a promise to the President that he'll curb loadshedding.
Did he really fail in his mission or were the problems at the power utility simply too much?
What are the governance lessons from this?
One lesson is that the problems at Eskom cannot be blamed on one individual.
I'm not sure why he had to make that promise other than a public relations exercise.
But the recent development is a sign that issues of trust and confidence are being taken seriously by the government.Dr Simo Lushaba, Governance Expert and Chairman - Empowered Growth Partners
The Eskom problems seem to be fundamentally technical problems.Dr Simo Lushaba, Governance Expert and Chairman - Empowered Growth Partners
Jabu was in charge - he should take responsibility. I have not lost faith in him. I don't think he's done anything wrong. He gave it his best shot - he probably underestimated problems at Eskom.Dr Simo Lushaba, Governance Expert and Chairman - Empowered Growth Partners
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza quit after failing to prevent loadshedding. The lesson?
