Original Rice Krispies back by popular demand - and imported from the UK
The original Rice Krispies are back in South African supermarkets once again, after more than a year of consumer backlash.
In 2018, Kellogg's stopped selling original Rice Krispies in SA and replaced the much-loved breakfast cereal with Vanilla Rice Krispies - much higher in sugar content.
Kellogg's SA’s head of external relations Zandi Mposelwa claims the decision to switch to the vanilla flavour was guided by in-depth market research.
We had been getting feedback from consumers that they would like some taste with the vanilla rice crispies.Zandile Mposelwa, Head of external relations - Kellogg's Sub Saharan Africa
We conducted in-depth research, talking to mums and their kids.Zandile Mposelwa, Head of external relations - Kellogg's Sub Saharan Africa
The vanilla flavour did not go down well with consumers and, for 18 months, many social media users campaigned to have the original taste come back.
The original product now has to be imported from the UK because Kellogg's SA does not currently have the manufacturing capability to produce it locally, Mposelwa explains.
As a result, a 510g box of the original goes for roughly R70. The sweeter, vanilla-flavoured version is said to be significantly cheaper.
At this point in time, we don't have the capacity to produce [the orginal] locally. We didn't want to wait.Zandile Mposelwa, Head of external relations - Kellogg's Sub Saharan Africa
The cost is mainly driven by import duties.Zandile Mposelwa, Head of external relations - Kellogg's Sub Saharan Africa
GUYS. ORIGINAL RICE KRISPIES. pic.twitter.com/fx78ZPi2d9— Sci (@Sciyuri) January 5, 2020
Good news & bad news, my sis in law sent this pic, original Rice Krispies are back 💃🏽 but they are going to set you back R70 😖 pic.twitter.com/wek2VKcrsW— The Real Flo Letoaba (@floletoaba1) January 12, 2020
My family love them so much we stock plenty, whenever we are overseas. Thank you Kellogg’s SA for considering our needs by bringing back the old Rice Krispies that we love so much. I can’t wait for you to place it in the store shelves. pic.twitter.com/StnkHlQ3a3— Mohale.M (@MohaleM5) January 10, 2020
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Thumbnail image credit: @Sciyuri on Twitter.
