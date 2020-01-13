Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

The 2020 school year has begun, with teachers starting work today in anticipation of learners who return on Wednesday.

A hot topic is a controversy surrounding South Africa’s proposed new sex curriculum.

Condom-covered banana. Image: 123rf.com

The curriculum is endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

However, some teachers, parents and religious organisations are concerned about the graphic detail of the curriculum.

Some of the content to which children will be exposed, and teachers will be expected to teach, is nothing less than soft porn… Michael Swain, Executive Director - Freedom of Religion South Africa

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Basil Manuel, President of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).

Manuel spoke about preparations for the new academic year and also issues regarding the proposed sex curriculum.

The teacher [sex education] support material… is really causing consternation… We have cautioned the department… they are not in control of what happens in the class behind closed doors… We will not insist that our members use the support material… Basil Manuel, President - Naptosa

Parents are going to be shocked… Basil Manuel, President - Naptosa

Support your schools! Support your children! Support your teachers! Basil Manuel, President - Naptosa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.