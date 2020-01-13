Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Aerial survey spots another great white shark in False Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Kock - SANParks’ Cape Research Centre
Today at 16:10
Proposal for a motion to ban fireworks nationally to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yvette Huysamer - Trustee and Volunteer for Rescue Rehab SA
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Is Jacob Zuma to appear before Zondo commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Eskom: is the new board competent?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:46
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg - winner of the Corobrik’s Landscape Architecture Award
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : 22Seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jikku Joseph - Managing Director at 22Seven
Tomorrow at 08:21
WP Jou Lekker Ding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:08
Shorter work days might be the solution to boosting productivity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Anthony "Tony" Veal - Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology - Sydney
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m

13 January 2020 1:19 PM
by
Tags:
Patricia de Lille
Tender
ANC veteran
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille
state funeral
inflated invoices
Crocia Events
The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has vowed to act against officials implicated in state funeral tender fraud.

An investigation has uncovered irregular expenditure linked to the funeral of the late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and those of two other ANC veterans.

It's alleged that the service provider inflated invoices, costing taxpayers a staggering R76 million for the three funerals.

De Lille has confirmed that the service provider, Crocia Events, submitted inflated invoices and billed for goods that the department had not requisitioned.

The company had reportedly secured a two-year tender in 2017 to provide infrastructure for all state funerals.

De Lille says her department wants the Special Investigating Unit's special tribunal to launch a civil lawsuit against the company.

She's also instructed her officials to lay fraud charges against all those involved in the scandal.

In addition, she says there are internal disciplinary proceedings underway for the department officials implicated in the matter.

We will consult with the SIU and see if we can string the special tribunal to the civil litigation.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

We are also formulating criminal charges to be laid. And then there are internal processes where we found a violation of the Public Finance Management Act and the public service code of ethics.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

De Lille breaks down the irregular spending uncovered in the anti-corruption probe:

An amount totalling R27.58 million was paid to the service provider under circumstances where the invoice unit price of items differed from the unit prices tendered for.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Another amount of R33.98 million was invoiced and paid to the service provider but it did not appear as contracted items in the tender documentation.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

An amount of R12.4 million was invoiced and paid for goods delivered. However, we could not find any evidence that the department requisitioned any of these goods.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

De Lille says she's spoken to Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu and proposed that the government should review and cap state funerals.

My proposal is that we as Cabinet members must come together and review the current funeral policy.

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure

Listen to the minister on Today with Kieno Kammies:


