New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms

Government wants to regulate the fitness industry and has published proposed laws in the draft National Sport and Recreation Amendment Bill.

The draft amendment bill could have the power to suspend fitness trainers and gyms that break the rules.

Trainers will have to be accredited under the law. There will also be a provision that allows for the inspection of gyms.

The draft legislation wants to create several new bodies, including the Fitness Industry Regulatory Authority, a Sport Arbitration Tribunal and a watchdog for "combat sport".

The Department of Sport's spokesperson Mickey Modisane says greater oversight is needed for fitness facilities, events, activities and instructors in the country.

The fitness industry is not properly regulated. There is no official sports body that people are answerable to. Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

Norms and standards have to be adhered to. Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

We need to ensure that fitness instructors are regulated. Do they have a proper grading certificate? Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

Does the fitness establishment meet the requirement of a gym? Those are some of the things that this amendment bill is looking into. Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

The draft bill was published last month and is open for public comment until Tuesday, January 28.

Click here to have your say on the proposed regulation.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: