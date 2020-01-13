New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:50
Aerial survey spots another great white shark in False Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Kock - SANParks’ Cape Research Centre
Today at 16:10
Proposal for a motion to ban fireworks nationally to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yvette Huysamer - Trustee and Volunteer for Rescue Rehab SA
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Is Jacob Zuma to appear before Zondo commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Eskom: is the new board competent?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:46
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg - winner of the Corobrik’s Landscape Architecture Award
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : 22Seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jikku Joseph - Managing Director at 22Seven
Tomorrow at 08:21
WP Jou Lekker Ding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:08
Shorter work days might be the solution to boosting productivity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Anthony "Tony" Veal - Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology - Sydney
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
View all Sport
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts... 12 January 2020 1:06 PM
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the ye... 11 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week. 13 January 2020 10:16 AM
View all Local
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack. 13 January 2020 2:38 PM
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020 The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days. 13 January 2020 2:00 PM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack. 13 January 2020 2:38 PM
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020 The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days. 13 January 2020 2:00 PM
MTN has South Africa’s best network, Cell C the worst MyBroadband used data from 310 649 speed tests performed between 1 October and 31 December 2019 to compile its ranking. 13 January 2020 12:34 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Sport

New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms

13 January 2020 1:56 PM
by
Tags:
Department of Sports and Recreation
sports bodies
fitness trainer
gyms
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry.

Government wants to regulate the fitness industry and has published proposed laws in the draft National Sport and Recreation Amendment Bill.

The draft amendment bill could have the power to suspend fitness trainers and gyms that break the rules.

Trainers will have to be accredited under the law. There will also be a provision that allows for the inspection of gyms.

The draft legislation wants to create several new bodies, including the Fitness Industry Regulatory Authority, a Sport Arbitration Tribunal and a watchdog for "combat sport".

The Department of Sport's spokesperson Mickey Modisane says greater oversight is needed for fitness facilities, events, activities and instructors in the country.

The fitness industry is not properly regulated. There is no official sports body that people are answerable to.

Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

Norms and standards have to be adhered to.

Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

We need to ensure that fitness instructors are regulated. Do they have a proper grading certificate?

Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

Does the fitness establishment meet the requirement of a gym? Those are some of the things that this amendment bill is looking into.

Mickey Modisane, Spokesperson - Sports, Arts and Culture Department

The draft bill was published last month and is open for public comment until Tuesday, January 28.

Click here to have your say on the proposed regulation.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


13 January 2020 1:56 PM
by
Tags:
Department of Sports and Recreation
sports bodies
fitness trainer
gyms

More from Lifestyle

Woman piggy bank

Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget

13 January 2020 2:38 PM

Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Annual-Leave-holiday-leave-days-off-work-HR-break-123rf

Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020

13 January 2020 2:00 PM

The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN has South Africa’s best network, Cell C the worst

13 January 2020 12:34 PM

MyBroadband used data from 310 649 speed tests performed between 1 October and 31 December 2019 to compile its ranking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rice-krispies-orginalsjfif

Original Rice Krispies back by popular demand - and imported from the UK

13 January 2020 11:50 AM

The original Rice Krispies have returned to the cereal aisles, but they are going to set you back roughly R70 a box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banana-with-condom-yellow-background-Safe-sex-concept-STI-STD-sexuality- 123rf

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

13 January 2020 11:18 AM

Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

article-thumb-496-x-271png

New from Life Podcasts: Veganism for the win in 2020?

13 January 2020 11:07 AM

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fruit and vegetables fresh produce nutrition cooking food 123rflifestyle 123rf

Scrap 'fad diets' this New Year and focus on holistic health, warns doc

11 January 2020 12:18 PM

Health and wellness expert Dr Fundile Nyathi says people should avoid fad diets that offer quick results and imbalanced nutrition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hitched-series-hey-ellenpng

Meet the Durban doccie filmmakers who hitchhiked to LA to meet Ellen DeGeneres

10 January 2020 4:21 PM

They met Ellen, sat in her audience and had their 'Hitched' documentary aired on the Discovery Channel. This is their story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stationary pencils sharpeners

Shoprite and Checkers have the cheapest school stationery in SA – research

10 January 2020 3:09 PM

Business Insider SA went stationery shopping at all the major retailers. This is what it found...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy, smiling father and daughter

How to live a great, happy life

9 January 2020 2:28 PM

"I believe each individual was born with Greatness within," says global inspirational speaker Billy Selekane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Desiree Ellis

Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team

9 January 2020 3:23 PM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cassiem-2jpg

Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive

8 January 2020 12:46 PM

Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

4-day Test cricket: Do we need it, or has the world gone completely bonkers?

8 January 2020 11:32 AM

We’ve just seen an absolutely cracking five-day Test match, says Adam Gilchrist. Why change? It's all about the money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191227-nic-dlamini2-edjpg

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini in positive spirits and hasn't ruled out 2020 Olympic bid

6 January 2020 4:25 PM

Nic Dlamini's calendar for the 2020 season will be decided after his medical team gives out a final prognosis later this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pepe-dos-santos-facebookjpg

SA has skilled soccer players, what we need is good coaches - Pepe dos Santos

5 January 2020 3:10 PM

The soccer legend on local football and his style of coaching for the up-and-coming Cape Town Chiefs team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donne-van-doesburghjpg

Meet the captain who led SA's women's ice hockey team to victory at world champs

20 December 2019 3:30 PM

South Africa's women’s ice hockey team claimed gold in division three at the recent World Championships in Bulgaria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream cone melting hot warm weather scoop summer ice-cream

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:05 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130114habana.jpg

'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana

15 December 2019 11:38 AM

The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160407Cricket.jpg

'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'

12 December 2019 4:58 PM

Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?

12 December 2019 11:45 AM

A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Original Rice Krispies back by popular demand - and imported from the UK

Business Lifestyle

Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Charlize Theron gets Oscar nomination for Bombshell

13 January 2020 3:49 PM

Parliament: Malema's threats to disrupt Sona irresponsible

13 January 2020 3:38 PM

Mashatile: Eskom should be shifted to Energy Dept

13 January 2020 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA