Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:50
Aerial survey spots another great white shark in False Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alison Kock - SANParks’ Cape Research Centre
Today at 16:10
Proposal for a motion to ban fireworks nationally to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yvette Huysamer - Trustee and Volunteer for Rescue Rehab SA
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Is Jacob Zuma to appear before Zondo commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 17:20
Eskom: is the new board competent?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 17:46
Kennilworth resident wins prestigious Landscape Architect Award for transformative water use - could this work for Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josephine Dalberg - winner of the Corobrik’s Landscape Architecture Award
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesday : 22Seven
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jikku Joseph - Managing Director at 22Seven
Tomorrow at 08:21
WP Jou Lekker Ding
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:08
Shorter work days might be the solution to boosting productivity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Anthony "Tony" Veal - Adjunct professor in the Business School at University of Technology - Sydney
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
Star coach Desiree Ellis dedicates CAF Award to Banyana team Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was crowned the Women's African Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. 9 January 2020 3:23 PM
Meet Boeta Cassiem, the legendary ice cream vendor who makes Newlands come alive Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem reflects on his amazing innings as the premier ice cream vendor at Newlands Stadium. 8 January 2020 12:46 PM
View all Sport
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Chikane: Renewal at state institutions key for ANC to achieve January 8 promises Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 in Kimberley over the weekend. Rev Frank Chikane shares his thoughts... 12 January 2020 1:06 PM
We will build a movement united in action - Ramaphosa speaks at ANC celebrations President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement, outlining the governing party's plans and priorities for the ye... 11 January 2020 1:18 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
De Lille goes after company in state funeral tender fraud that cost over R76m The funerals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and two other ANC struggle stalwarts cost taxpayers R76m in an alleged tender rip-off. 13 January 2020 1:19 PM
Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked' Support material for teachers is "really causing consternation", warns Basil Manuel, President of teacher union Naptosa. 13 January 2020 11:18 AM
Roughly R300m set aside for Northern Cape drought relief The Water and Sanitation Dept has allocated the money towards the Northern Cape's drought disaster which was declared last week. 13 January 2020 10:16 AM
View all Local
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack. 13 January 2020 2:38 PM
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020 The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days. 13 January 2020 2:00 PM
New laws and regulatory body proposed for fitness trainers and gyms Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on the public to submit their comments on the draft bill aimed at the fitness industry. 13 January 2020 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack. 13 January 2020 2:38 PM
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020 The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days. 13 January 2020 2:00 PM
MTN has South Africa’s best network, Cell C the worst MyBroadband used data from 310 649 speed tests performed between 1 October and 31 December 2019 to compile its ranking. 13 January 2020 12:34 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget

13 January 2020 2:38 PM
by
Tags:
Paul Roelofse
Personal finance
Kieno Kammies
budgeting
investing
Certified Financial Planner
saving
cfp
30/30/40
Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.

Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen [pounds] nineteen [shillings] and six [pence], result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.

Charles Dickens
pixabay.com

To achieve financial freedom and independence you need to live within your means.

One way of assuring you spend less than you earn is to draw up a budget.

Too lazy for that?

Consider a “30/30/40” allocation of your income:

  • 30% - Allocate this proportion of your income to make provision for when “stuff” hits the fan (e.g. life insurance, pension fund, medical aid, short-term insurance, rainy day savings, etc.)

  • 30% - Never allocate more than this to the cost of your credit cards, mortgage, car repayments or any other loans.

  • 40% - Allocate this proportion of your income for living expenses (excluding anything mentioned above).

Kieno Kammies asked Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Paul Roelofse to elaborate.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


13 January 2020 2:38 PM
by
Tags:
Paul Roelofse
Personal finance
Kieno Kammies
budgeting
investing
Certified Financial Planner
saving
cfp
30/30/40

More from MyMoney Online

money

How to draw up a 'personal balance sheet' to determine your 'net worth'

6 January 2020 2:23 PM

How much are you worth? Paul Roelofse, a Certified Financial Planner, gives a template for you to copy and adjust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mtn-sim-reusablejpg

Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital

9 December 2019 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite-cleanjpg

Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites

26 November 2019 12:48 PM

Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mr-price-logojpg

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)

19 November 2019 12:24 PM

Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Micky Mouse Walt Disney

Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney

12 November 2019 10:40 AM

Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank building in Cape Town

Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker

5 November 2019 10:47 AM

Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Original Rice Krispies back by popular demand - and imported from the UK

Business Lifestyle

Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Charlize Theron gets Oscar nomination for Bombshell

13 January 2020 3:49 PM

Parliament: Malema's threats to disrupt Sona irresponsible

13 January 2020 3:38 PM

Mashatile: Eskom should be shifted to Energy Dept

13 January 2020 3:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA