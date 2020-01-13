Skin in the Game by Nassim Taleb
Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life, is a 2018 nonfiction book by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a former options trader with a background in the mathematics of probability and statistics.
In his most provocative and practical book yet, one of the foremost thinkers of our time investigates what it means to understand the world, succeed in a profession, contribute to a fair and just society, detect nonsense, and influence others.
Among his insights: - For social justice, focus on symmetry and risk sharing. You cannot make profits and transfer the risks to others, as bankers and large corporations do.
You cannot get rich without owning your own risk and paying for your own losses.
At a young age he realised that to rebel in a way that we dress in funny ways or treat people in ways that are disrespectful -like a rebellious teenager - is what psychology refers to as cheap signalling. A better way to rebel is by filling your mind with things that you want to fill it with. In 2006 he predicted the recession that came in 2008 and he bet on that, and as a result he became a very wealthy man.Dean Carlson, CEO -BrainFarm
He is the ultimate rebel in many ways. For instance he has a very strong aversion to honorary doctorates. There was a call for the cancellation of the Nobel prize in economics, saying that dangers of economic theories can be devastating.Dean Carlson, CEO -BrainFarm
He suggested that bankers' recklessness would not be repeated if there was proper punishment in place for this.Dean Carlson, CEO -BrainFarm
LIsten to the full book discussion below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Skin in the Game by Nassim Taleb
More from Business
Sports anchor Motshidisi Mohono shares her money game plan
Motshidisi Mohono is one of the leading women sports reporters in South Africa. The Money Show asked her how she makes sure she’s top of her game with her money matters.Read More
A food fight - why did Naspers lose the Just Eat deal ?
Takeaway.com has won the bidding war for Just Eat Plc, over Naspers' Prosus.Read More
Is SA's retail sector in deep crisis?
South Africa's retail sector has not seen growth in a long time. Is there a glimmer of hope?Read More
Stock in the spotlight - Shoprite, Growthpoint, Unilever
Stocks making news - we investigate what's worth buying, selling - or watching.Read More
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza quit after failing to prevent loadshedding. The lesson?
Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigned after failing to keep his pledge to the president to curb loadshedding.Read More
Budgeting for people who can’t or won’t ever budget
Not the budgeting type? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains the “30/30/40” budgeting without budgeting hack.Read More
Feeling tired already? How to make the most of your precious leave days in 2020
The marketing geniuses at FlySafair put together this "when to put in leave" holiday hack to maximise your number of off days.Read More
MTN has South Africa’s best network, Cell C the worst
MyBroadband used data from 310 649 speed tests performed between 1 October and 31 December 2019 to compile its ranking.Read More
Original Rice Krispies back by popular demand - and imported from the UK
The original Rice Krispies have returned to the cereal aisles, but they are going to set you back roughly R70 a box.Read More
Should Eskom charge more when electricity demand is high and less when it's low?
Eskom is considering the introduction of “Critical Peak Day Pricing”. Refilwe Moloto interviews energy advisor Mike Rossouw.Read More